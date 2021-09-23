



September 23, 2021

Presented the project of boat of 15 thousand GRT long 150 meters and 20 meters wide

The German navalmechanical group Meyer Werft, specialized in the construction of cruise ships and ferries, announced today the decision to expand its range of activity to mega yacht segment. On the occasion of the Monaco Yacht Show, currently taking place in the Principality, the company presents the first project for a boat of this type, and not a any data that the debut of Meyer Werft in this area provides for the construction of a mega yacht that will be the most great of the world.

The company's goal is to make the boat, long 150 meters and 20 meters wide which has been given the name ONE 50, a yacht of the gross tonnage of 15 thousand tons at very low environmental impact thanks to a propulsion powered by fuel cells and batteries that will allow to reach a maximum speed of 23 knots. Equipped with six decks, the yacht can accommodate up to 44 people.

"Since 1795 - recalled the CEO of Meyer Werft, Bernard Meyer - we built more than 700 ships are in Papenburg. Therefore our references can be admired on all the oceans of the world. Now - he added - we are opening the next chapter of our history by entering the mega yacht market. We have already received a lot of feedback positive since we can realize ideas and ships of scope unlimited, even the seemingly craziest ones. Currently - said Meyer - we are seeing that the demand for mega yacht is on the rise, and there is room for another construction site in this segment».









