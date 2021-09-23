|
|
|
|
September 23, 2021
|
|
- Large passenger ship specialist Meyer Werft announces
its entry into the mega yacht construction market
-
- Presented the project of boat of 15 thousand GRT long
150 meters and 20 meters wide
-
- The German navalmechanical group Meyer Werft, specialized
in the construction of cruise ships and ferries, announced
today the decision to expand its range of activity to
mega yacht segment. On the occasion of the Monaco Yacht Show,
currently taking place in the Principality, the company presents the
first project for a boat of this type, and not a
any data that the debut of Meyer Werft in this area
provides for the construction of a mega yacht that will be the most
great of the world.
-
- The company's goal is to make the boat, long
150 meters and 20 meters wide which has been given the name ONE
50, a yacht of the gross tonnage of 15 thousand tons at
very low environmental impact thanks to a propulsion
powered by fuel cells and batteries that will allow
to reach a maximum speed of 23 knots. Equipped with six
decks, the yacht can accommodate up to 44 people.
-
- "Since 1795 - recalled the CEO of
Meyer Werft, Bernard Meyer - we built more than 700
ships are in Papenburg. Therefore our references can
be admired on all the oceans of the world. Now - he added -
we are opening the next chapter of our history by entering the
mega yacht market. We have already received a lot of feedback
positive since we can realize ideas and ships of scope
unlimited, even the seemingly craziest ones.
Currently - said Meyer - we are seeing that the demand for
mega yacht is on the rise, and there is room for another
construction site in this segment».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail