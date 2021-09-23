|
|
|
|
September 23, 2021
|
|
- Improvement in the half-year results of the Greek Anek and
Attica
-
- In the first six months of this year the revenues of the two groups are
increased by +5.1% and +4.4% respectively
-
- After two semesters of decline, in the first half of this year
the revenues of the Greek shipping company Anek Lines, which operates
a fleet of ferries, have returned to grow being amounted to
58.2 million euro, with an increase of +5.1% on the first semester
of 2020 when - due to the first impact of the pandemic on
company activity - they had marked a decrease in
-23.6% on the first six months of 2019.
-
- If in the first half of 2021 the only revenues generated by ships
of the Anek employed on greek domestic routes have fallen by
-7.0% having been equal to 17.3 million euros, those generated by the
international services increased by +9.6% to 36.3 million
euro and revenues produced by other
assets amounting to €4.6 million
(+25,3%).
-
- Operating costs totalled €55.6 million
(+3,2%). Anek closed the first half of 2021 with values of
EBITDA, EBIT and profit for shareholders all negative and
equal respectively to -721 thousand euros, -6.1 million euros and -12.1
millions of euros against negative and equal results
to -2.3 million, -7.9 million and -13.2 million euro in the first
semester of last year.
-
- In the first six months of 2021 passenger traffic
transported by Anek's fleet marked a contraction of the
-7.6% having been 159 thousand people, while both the
private vehicles that carry the load units transported equal
respectively to 47 thousand units (+51.6%) and 66 thousand units
(+8,2%).
-
- In the first half of 2021 also the shipowning group
Greek Attica, which operates ferry services under the Superfast brands
Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Africa Morocco Links
(AML), recorded a resumption of the revenue growth trend
having amounted to 122.2 million euros (+4.4%), of which 87.8
millions of euros generated by national maritime services (+5.9%),
30.7 million euros from international maritime services (-0.8%),
€2.1 million from onboard sales on domestic routes
(+5.1%) and 1.5 million euros from on-board sales on routes
international (+43.5%).
-
- In the first six months of this year Attica has totaled costs
operating amounted to 130.6 million euros (+9.8%). EBITDA is
state of 4.4 million euros (+126.4%). Operating result and
net economic result were both negative and
equal to -29.0 million and -34.0 million euro against -21.2 million and
-€41.0 million in the first half of 2020.
-
- In the first half of 2021, passengers carried by the
fleet decreased having been about one million compared to 1.1
millions in the first half of 2020, while private cars and
the load units transported are increased respectively
by +23% and +11% rising to 225 thousand and 180 thousand units.
|
|