



September 23, 2021

Original news Improvement in the half-year results of the Greek Anek and Attica

In the first six months of this year the revenues of the two groups are increased by +5.1% and +4.4% respectively

After two semesters of decline, in the first half of this year the revenues of the Greek shipping company Anek Lines, which operates a fleet of ferries, have returned to grow being amounted to 58.2 million euro, with an increase of +5.1% on the first semester of 2020 when - due to the first impact of the pandemic on company activity - they had marked a decrease in -23.6% on the first six months of 2019.

If in the first half of 2021 the only revenues generated by ships of the Anek employed on greek domestic routes have fallen by -7.0% having been equal to 17.3 million euros, those generated by the international services increased by +9.6% to 36.3 million euro and revenues produced by other assets amounting to €4.6 million (+25,3%).

Operating costs totalled €55.6 million (+3,2%). Anek closed the first half of 2021 with values of EBITDA, EBIT and profit for shareholders all negative and equal respectively to -721 thousand euros, -6.1 million euros and -12.1 millions of euros against negative and equal results to -2.3 million, -7.9 million and -13.2 million euro in the first semester of last year.

In the first six months of 2021 passenger traffic transported by Anek's fleet marked a contraction of the -7.6% having been 159 thousand people, while both the private vehicles that carry the load units transported equal respectively to 47 thousand units (+51.6%) and 66 thousand units (+8,2%).

In the first half of 2021 also the shipowning group Greek Attica, which operates ferry services under the Superfast brands Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Africa Morocco Links (AML), recorded a resumption of the revenue growth trend having amounted to 122.2 million euros (+4.4%), of which 87.8 millions of euros generated by national maritime services (+5.9%), 30.7 million euros from international maritime services (-0.8%), €2.1 million from onboard sales on domestic routes (+5.1%) and 1.5 million euros from on-board sales on routes international (+43.5%).

In the first six months of this year Attica has totaled costs operating amounted to 130.6 million euros (+9.8%). EBITDA is state of 4.4 million euros (+126.4%). Operating result and net economic result were both negative and equal to -29.0 million and -34.0 million euro against -21.2 million and -€41.0 million in the first half of 2020.

In the first half of 2021, passengers carried by the fleet decreased having been about one million compared to 1.1 millions in the first half of 2020, while private cars and the load units transported are increased respectively by +23% and +11% rising to 225 thousand and 180 thousand units.











