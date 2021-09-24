|
September 24, 2021
- Samskip buys Lithuanian shipping company Sea
Connect
-
- It has a fleet of three Ice Class carriers
-
- Dutch logistics group Samskip bought Lithuanian Sea
Connect, a company that has a fleet of three Ice Class carriers
whereas, as part of a network of links between Russia and Lithuania,
Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, make weekly calls at ports
of Rotterdam and St. Petersburg with also touches to the airports of
Hamburg, Aarhus and Klaipeda. Sea Connect will be renamed
Samkip Sea Connect.
-
- "This acquisition - commented the administrator
Samkip delegate, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen - strengthens our
location in Russia and the Netherlands and, among them, in a number of
primary Baltic ports. It also improves services for customers
Samkip shortsea focusing on growth opportunities in
Russia and adds opportunities for importers and
exporters of the region to ensure intermodal connections
affordable and sustainable in a wider range».
-
- The further strengthening of Samskip's presence in the
Baltic region follows the one implemented in 2017 with the acquisition
by Norwegian Nor Lines
(
of 26
July 2017).
