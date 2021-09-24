



September 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Samskip buys Lithuanian shipping company Sea Connect

It has a fleet of three Ice Class carriers

Dutch logistics group Samskip bought Lithuanian Sea Connect, a company that has a fleet of three Ice Class carriers whereas, as part of a network of links between Russia and Lithuania, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, make weekly calls at ports of Rotterdam and St. Petersburg with also touches to the airports of Hamburg, Aarhus and Klaipeda. Sea Connect will be renamed Samkip Sea Connect.

"This acquisition - commented the administrator Samkip delegate, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen - strengthens our location in Russia and the Netherlands and, among them, in a number of primary Baltic ports. It also improves services for customers Samkip shortsea focusing on growth opportunities in Russia and adds opportunities for importers and exporters of the region to ensure intermodal connections affordable and sustainable in a wider range».

The further strengthening of Samskip's presence in the Baltic region follows the one implemented in 2017 with the acquisition by Norwegian Nor Lines ( of 26 July 2017).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail