|
|
|
|
September 24, 2021
|
|
- In the period June-August Carnival Corporation charged
a net loss of over -2.8 billion dollars
-
- Cruise group announces record levels of
Reservations
-
- The American cruise group Carnival Corporation has
announced today that it has closed the third quarter of the year
2021, a period that ended last August 31, with a
net loss of -$2.84 billion compared to a loss
net of -2.86 billion in the period June-August last year.
-
- In addition, the company has specified that the revenues for days of
cruise per passenger for the third quarter of the year
2021 are higher than their respective significant revenues
registered in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, and this to
in spite of the current limitation of cruise itineraries
offered that is a consequence of measures to contain the crisis
healthcare compared to a wide range of interesting destinations
offers in 2019.
-
- Carnival has specified that the increase in revenues in terms of
GCP has been partly driven by the exceptional level of
sales on board ships and from other sources of revenue.
-
- "Carnival Cruise Line - explained the president and
CEO of the US group, Arnold Donald - ha
resumed activities in July offering cruises in the Caribbean and
in Alaska somewhat comparable to those of previous years and
reached 20% more revenue per cruise day
per passenger compared to the record levels of 2019, and despite the
credits related to cancelled cruises. Even with a window
of unusually short bookings and capacity limits -
Donald pointed out - the company has achieved an occupation of
about 70%, which denotes the relevant underlying demand
of our main brand».
-
- Dwelling on the current level of demand, Donald has
specified that 'the level of bookings for the second
mid-2022 reached a new all-time high, including
the third quarter that - he recalled - is for us
traditionally peak and for which it is expected that all
our ships will be operational, and this despite the reduction
marketing expenses'. Donald also announced that
Carnival has also opened bookings for cruises already
scheduled for 2023 by registering "an initial application
unprecedented'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail