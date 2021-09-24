



September 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the period June-August Carnival Corporation charged a net loss of over -2.8 billion dollars

Cruise group announces record levels of Reservations

The American cruise group Carnival Corporation has announced today that it has closed the third quarter of the year 2021, a period that ended last August 31, with a net loss of -$2.84 billion compared to a loss net of -2.86 billion in the period June-August last year.

In addition, the company has specified that the revenues for days of cruise per passenger for the third quarter of the year 2021 are higher than their respective significant revenues registered in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, and this to in spite of the current limitation of cruise itineraries offered that is a consequence of measures to contain the crisis healthcare compared to a wide range of interesting destinations offers in 2019.

Carnival has specified that the increase in revenues in terms of GCP has been partly driven by the exceptional level of sales on board ships and from other sources of revenue.

"Carnival Cruise Line - explained the president and CEO of the US group, Arnold Donald - ha resumed activities in July offering cruises in the Caribbean and in Alaska somewhat comparable to those of previous years and reached 20% more revenue per cruise day per passenger compared to the record levels of 2019, and despite the credits related to cancelled cruises. Even with a window of unusually short bookings and capacity limits - Donald pointed out - the company has achieved an occupation of about 70%, which denotes the relevant underlying demand of our main brand».

Dwelling on the current level of demand, Donald has specified that 'the level of bookings for the second mid-2022 reached a new all-time high, including the third quarter that - he recalled - is for us traditionally peak and for which it is expected that all our ships will be operational, and this despite the reduction marketing expenses'. Donald also announced that Carnival has also opened bookings for cruises already scheduled for 2023 by registering "an initial application unprecedented'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail