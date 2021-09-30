|
September 30, 2021
- Port of Genoa, entrusted with the works for the new Autoparco
Sestri Ponente Airport
- Approved the regulation of the Single Administrative Desk
- The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
has entrusted I.L.S.E.T. Srl with the executive design and
the execution of the works, worth 572 thousand euros, relating to the
new Autoparco Aeroporto Sestri Ponente, intervention that includes
the expansion of the current car park along the airport runway
of Genoa used as a temporary rest area for
road hauliers heading to the port of Genoa.
- The project covers an area of 6000 square meters and provides,
completion of the work, the construction of a network of
water disposal, the construction of a new
flooring and upgrading of the lighting system.
- Meanwhile, yesterday the Management Committee of the Ligurian AdSP has
approved the regulation of the Single Administrative Window (SUA)
for simplification and digitalization. The operational start of the
Counter will speed up and simplify the
administrative and authorisation procedures concerning activities
Economic. The port authority has specified that by the next 31
December intends to ensure the management through the SUA of at least the
25% of the procedures set out in the Regulation, including the issue
authorizations for the transit of exceptional transport,
procedures for access to documents and authorisations for employment
of public port spaces.
- The Committee also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between
the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and Federmanager for the
transposition of the renewal of the national collective labour agreement
for managers of companies producing goods and services, signed on
30 July 2019 between Confindustria and Federmanager, also valid for
managers and secretaries general of the System Authorities
Harbour.
- In addition, some suspensions of areas in
concession to start and continue important works
infrastructures such as the redevelopment of the Hennebique building,
the new Pilots Tower, the displacement of the Voltri-Prà Viaduct
and the consolidation of the western approach of Ponte dei Mille.
- The AdSP has announced that the Management Committee has then
adjourned the sitting for the examination of the subject registered in the order
of the day on which the multiannual concession is granted in
Chapter to Bulk Terminal, taking into account the request to that effect
of the Advisory Commission and the members of the Management Committee.
