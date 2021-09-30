



September 30, 2021

Original news Port of Genoa, entrusted with the works for the new Autoparco Sestri Ponente Airport

Approved the regulation of the Single Administrative Desk

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has entrusted I.L.S.E.T. Srl with the executive design and the execution of the works, worth 572 thousand euros, relating to the new Autoparco Aeroporto Sestri Ponente, intervention that includes the expansion of the current car park along the airport runway of Genoa used as a temporary rest area for road hauliers heading to the port of Genoa.

The project covers an area of 6000 square meters and provides, completion of the work, the construction of a network of water disposal, the construction of a new flooring and upgrading of the lighting system.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Management Committee of the Ligurian AdSP has approved the regulation of the Single Administrative Window (SUA) for simplification and digitalization. The operational start of the Counter will speed up and simplify the administrative and authorisation procedures concerning activities Economic. The port authority has specified that by the next 31 December intends to ensure the management through the SUA of at least the 25% of the procedures set out in the Regulation, including the issue authorizations for the transit of exceptional transport, procedures for access to documents and authorisations for employment of public port spaces.

The Committee also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and Federmanager for the transposition of the renewal of the national collective labour agreement for managers of companies producing goods and services, signed on 30 July 2019 between Confindustria and Federmanager, also valid for managers and secretaries general of the System Authorities Harbour.

In addition, some suspensions of areas in concession to start and continue important works infrastructures such as the redevelopment of the Hennebique building, the new Pilots Tower, the displacement of the Voltri-Prà Viaduct and the consolidation of the western approach of Ponte dei Mille.

The AdSP has announced that the Management Committee has then adjourned the sitting for the examination of the subject registered in the order of the day on which the multiannual concession is granted in Chapter to Bulk Terminal, taking into account the request to that effect of the Advisory Commission and the members of the Management Committee.







