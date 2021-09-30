



September 30, 2021

Original news Canada's CPP Investments buys the company US terminalista Ports America

Annually handles a containerized traffic of 13.4 million teu

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), manager of Canadian pension funds, has entered into a binding agreement with the US Oaktree Capital Management to acquire the entire capital of Ports America, which is the main American independent terminalist company and operates in 33 ports and 70 U.S. locations. CPP Investments holds a minority stake in Ports America since 2014. The parties expect that the transaction will be completed in the last quarter of this year.

Ports America handles containerized traffic annually equal to 13.4 million teu, 2.5 million vehicles and a traffic cruise ship of 1.7 million passengers.









