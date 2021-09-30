|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
- Canada's CPP Investments buys the company
US terminalista Ports America
-
- Annually handles a containerized traffic of 13.4
million teu
-
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), manager
of Canadian pension funds, has entered into a binding agreement
with the US Oaktree Capital Management to acquire
the entire capital of Ports America, which is the main
American independent terminalist company and operates in 33
ports and 70 U.S. locations. CPP Investments holds a
minority stake in Ports America since 2014. The parties
expect that the transaction will be completed
in the last quarter of this year.
-
- Ports America handles containerized traffic annually
equal to 13.4 million teu, 2.5 million vehicles and a traffic
cruise ship of 1.7 million passengers.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail