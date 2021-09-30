



September 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Ditel confirmed Secretary-General of the Port System of the Sea of Sardinia

Approved the regulation of the new One-Stop Shop Administrative

Natale Ditel has been confirmed as Secretary General of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, position he has held since February 2018. The appointment was approved today by the Management Committee of the institution which also given the green light to the regulation of the new One-Stop Shop Administrative (SUA) as part of the simplification process, digitalization and dematerialization of processes administrative adSP.

The new regulation outlines, as a first step, the organization of the Dedicated Office, lays the foundations for a digitized approach proceedings at the request of a party, such as, for example, the issue of concessions or state authorizations and registration (ex art. 68 of the Navigation Code) in the register of companies that carry out industrial, craft and commercial activities in port area and maritime property under the competence of the AdSP. Thirty-three proceedings have been identified in the coming months will flow into the network on the dedicated portal - which will interface with the Points of Single Contact adopted by other administrations - through which users can formulate electronically their own instances, monitoring the processes and timing of release.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail