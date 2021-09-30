|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
- Ditel confirmed Secretary-General of the
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia
-
- Approved the regulation of the new One-Stop Shop
Administrative
-
- Natale Ditel has been confirmed as Secretary General
of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia,
position he has held since February 2018. The appointment was
approved today by the Management Committee of the institution which also
given the green light to the regulation of the new One-Stop Shop
Administrative (SUA) as part of the simplification process,
digitalization and dematerialization of processes
administrative adSP.
-
- The new regulation outlines, as a first step, the organization
of the Dedicated Office, lays the foundations for a digitized approach
proceedings at the request of a party, such as, for example, the issue
of concessions or state authorizations and registration (ex art. 68
of the Navigation Code) in the register of companies that
carry out industrial, craft and commercial activities in
port area and maritime property under the competence of the AdSP.
Thirty-three proceedings have been identified in the coming months
will flow into the network on the dedicated portal - which will interface
with the Points of Single Contact adopted by other administrations -
through which users can formulate electronically
their own instances, monitoring the processes and timing of
release.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail