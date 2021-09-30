|
September 30, 2021
- Port of Gioia Tauro, electrification included in the POT
of ro-ro docks
-
- Approved the regulation establishing the One-Stop Shop
Administrative
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has approved the new
three-year planning of public works for the enhancement
the infrastructure of the five ports of call of Gioia Tauro,
Corigliano Calabro, Crotone, Palmi and Vibo Valentia managed
by the institution. Among the projects included in variation to the POT there is
also the electrification of the ro-ro docks of the port of Gioia
Taurus.
-
- In addition, the
regulation establishing the Single Administrative Window which is
was placed among the objectives of the AdSP to be achieved within the year
in progress.
-
- Finally, it was presented and voted unanimously
the new organic plan of the port authority that has been
expanded to eighty units with the aim of equipping itself with a
organization that has all the professional tools to
operate on the overall development of the five ports.
