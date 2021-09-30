



September 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Gioia Tauro, electrification included in the POT of ro-ro docks

Approved the regulation establishing the One-Stop Shop Administrative

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has approved the new three-year planning of public works for the enhancement the infrastructure of the five ports of call of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano Calabro, Crotone, Palmi and Vibo Valentia managed by the institution. Among the projects included in variation to the POT there is also the electrification of the ro-ro docks of the port of Gioia Taurus.

In addition, the regulation establishing the Single Administrative Window which is was placed among the objectives of the AdSP to be achieved within the year in progress.

Finally, it was presented and voted unanimously the new organic plan of the port authority that has been expanded to eighty units with the aim of equipping itself with a organization that has all the professional tools to operate on the overall development of the five ports.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail