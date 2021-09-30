|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
- Six decrees signed for 1.9 billion to the sectors of
infrastructure and transport
-
- One billion for securing the A24/A25 motorways,
720 million for green navigation and 200 million for transport
rail freight
-
- The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable has announced the signing of six decrees for a total of
1.9 billion euros of the Complementary Plan to the National Plan of
Recovery and Resilience (PNRR), of which one billion per commissioning
safety of the A24/A25 motorways, 720 million for navigation
green and 200 million for rail freight transport. 'With
these last decrees - explained the minister Enrico Giovannini -
the share of the funds attributable to the Mims already committed and
distributed among the implementing entities reaches 45.4 billion, equal to
to 74%, and we hope to reach 94% by October».
-
- The first decree, as part of the "roads" project
safe", provides for an extraordinary plan for control and
securing bridges, viaducts and motorway tunnels
A24 and A25, interventions for the realization of dynamic monitoring
on these works and the efficiency of the plant system of the
Gran Sasso tunnel. The figure of one billion is transferred to the
Extraordinary Commissioner who assumes the functions of subject
actuator.
-
- The decree for the renewal of the naval fleet in an ecological sense
provides for the use of 500 million euros for the construction of
new ships or for the completion of naval units
already under construction. In more detail, 250
millions of euros for new ships with characterized propulsion
from a low environmental impact and 250 million to equip the units
naval companies in the construction of plants that limit emissions
polluting and reduce consumption. 10% of the budget
total is reserved for ships operating in the field
port, like tugs. Among the interventions on ships already
under construction admitted to the public contribution is expected
the installation of systems for the use of minor fuels
environmental impact (LNG, Bio LNG, methanol, hydrogen), the adoption of
high efficiency electric motors and, for ports, construction
of networks for the power supply of ships on the quay
(so-called cold ironing). It is also envisaged that
220 million for the construction of plants for the liquefaction of
natural gas with LNG and BioLNG refuelling points in the field
port, as well as the purchase of ships intended for activities
gas storage.
-
- The other decrees are aimed at renewing and strengthening the
rail freight transport. The interventions, for total
200 million, for the purchase of new wagons and locomotives
that meet the most modern technological standards,
energy and maintenance and new cranes in intermodal terminals.
Interventions are also planned for eco-sustainable efficiency
of railway fittings.
-
- "It is - underlined Minister Giovannini - of
an unprecedented effort for the size and quality of
interventions in the direction of ecological transition, of the increase
competitiveness, quality improvement
of people's lives and the reduction of inequalities
territorial, for which I would like to thank not only the
structures of the Ministry, but also the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces and
other local and regional authorities. The agreements reached in time
very close testify to a strong spirit of collaboration
interinstitutional, which must now be maintained in the implementation phase. The
information system nearing completion at the Ministry
will allow real-time monitoring of the implementation of the NRP, and
to activate, where necessary, the necessary actions to ensure the
compliance with the milestones and goals defined in the Plan».
|
