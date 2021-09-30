



September 30, 2021

One billion for securing the A24/A25 motorways, 720 million for green navigation and 200 million for transport rail freight

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable has announced the signing of six decrees for a total of 1.9 billion euros of the Complementary Plan to the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR), of which one billion per commissioning safety of the A24/A25 motorways, 720 million for navigation green and 200 million for rail freight transport. 'With these last decrees - explained the minister Enrico Giovannini - the share of the funds attributable to the Mims already committed and distributed among the implementing entities reaches 45.4 billion, equal to to 74%, and we hope to reach 94% by October».

The first decree, as part of the "roads" project safe", provides for an extraordinary plan for control and securing bridges, viaducts and motorway tunnels A24 and A25, interventions for the realization of dynamic monitoring on these works and the efficiency of the plant system of the Gran Sasso tunnel. The figure of one billion is transferred to the Extraordinary Commissioner who assumes the functions of subject actuator.

The decree for the renewal of the naval fleet in an ecological sense provides for the use of 500 million euros for the construction of new ships or for the completion of naval units already under construction. In more detail, 250 millions of euros for new ships with characterized propulsion from a low environmental impact and 250 million to equip the units naval companies in the construction of plants that limit emissions polluting and reduce consumption. 10% of the budget total is reserved for ships operating in the field port, like tugs. Among the interventions on ships already under construction admitted to the public contribution is expected the installation of systems for the use of minor fuels environmental impact (LNG, Bio LNG, methanol, hydrogen), the adoption of high efficiency electric motors and, for ports, construction of networks for the power supply of ships on the quay (so-called cold ironing). It is also envisaged that 220 million for the construction of plants for the liquefaction of natural gas with LNG and BioLNG refuelling points in the field port, as well as the purchase of ships intended for activities gas storage.

The other decrees are aimed at renewing and strengthening the rail freight transport. The interventions, for total 200 million, for the purchase of new wagons and locomotives that meet the most modern technological standards, energy and maintenance and new cranes in intermodal terminals. Interventions are also planned for eco-sustainable efficiency of railway fittings.

"It is - underlined Minister Giovannini - of an unprecedented effort for the size and quality of interventions in the direction of ecological transition, of the increase competitiveness, quality improvement of people's lives and the reduction of inequalities territorial, for which I would like to thank not only the structures of the Ministry, but also the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces and other local and regional authorities. The agreements reached in time very close testify to a strong spirit of collaboration interinstitutional, which must now be maintained in the implementation phase. The information system nearing completion at the Ministry will allow real-time monitoring of the implementation of the NRP, and to activate, where necessary, the necessary actions to ensure the compliance with the milestones and goals defined in the Plan».







