September 30, 2021
- Livorno, close to publication the call for tenders for the
realization of the maritime works of defense and dredging of the
Darsena Europe
-
- At the same time as the start of the work, the AdSP will proceed
to entrust in concession the intervention of realization of a
container terminal of 1,6 million teu
-
- Publication in the Official Journal is imminent
European call for tenders for the construction of maritime works
of defence and for the dredging operations envisaged as part of the
project for the construction of the Darsena Europa, the work of
expansion to the sea of the port of Livorno. This was announced today on
President of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern and extraordinary commissioner of this new
infrastructure, Luciano Guerrieri, during a conference
press in the virtual presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and
of Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini.
-
- The contract includes the works to protect the new
port mouth of the port of Labronico (north mouth), the
new port basin of the Darsena Europa with its canal of
access, the construction of new containment tanks and the
dredging activities related to their functionality.
Work is planned for 393 million euros (the economic framework is
of 450 million euros).
-
- In more detail, the construction of a dam is planned
external furnace of 4.6 kilometers composed of the new pier of
superflutto (North Dam) and the construction of the new Dam of the
Meloria in subflutto (while the old one will come
demolished). Internal dams will also be built for 2.3
kilometers to delimit the new filled tanks (90 hectares) that
will be added to those already existing (from 70
hectares) and already the subject of a consolidation project.
-
- The dredging interventions are aimed at basting
of the new works, to the deepening of the depths of the canal of
access to and construction of basins and internal docks.
A total of 15.7 million cubic meters will be dredged. One
sediment share, totaling five million cubic metres,
will be used to combat the raising of the level
of the sea and the loss of coastal surfaces as a result
coastal erosion. The sediments will also be used as
filling and construction material to replace the
virgin quarry material, therefore with protection purposes
scenic.
-
- From next October 6 the documents concerning the call will be
available on the website of the port authority. Stakeholders
will have until December 7 to present their
candidacy. The award is scheduled for the end of January,
after that, it will take 90 days for the executive design
while, at the same time, the activities for
the war reclamation that will take 270 days. Then the works
will start in the course of 2022. There are 1,700 days for
the execution of interventions and dredging. The timing of
realization of the work are in any case linked to the performance of the
Environmental Impact Assessment that Guerrieri aims to
start as soon as possible.
-
- The president of the port authority also explained that
at the same time as the start of public works, and subsequently
after the first phase interventions have been awarded, the AdSP
will proceed, with a separate contract, to award a concession
the construction of a container terminal
potentially able to accommodate traffic for a total of 1.6
millions of teu. The size of the terminal provides for 60 hectares of
piazzale, a quay of 400 linear meters with depths of -16 meters
(with the possibility of deepening up to -20 meters), a
access channel with depths at -17 meters (with the possibility of
deepening at - 21 meters).
-
- "Thanks to this work - underlined Guerrieri - the
Port of Livorno will be able to generate a development
durable, guaranteeing employment to the whole territory. The
President of the AdSP highlighted that it is expected that the only
contract for the construction of maritime defence works
and dredging will produce an estimated direct employment at
first year of activity of 450-500 people and a job
indirect of about 1,500-1,700 people, with significant growth
in the following years.
-
- Guerrieri stressed the need to proceed with the
construction of the Darsena Europa: "without this intervention -
explained - the port would no longer have the possibility
to maintain and develop its high-speed containerized trades
level, in view of the known maritime accessibility problems of
to which we suffer." He also pointed out that the intervention
will create premises to answer the question already in
act of development of ro-ro traffic of which the port of Livorno
plays the role of leader in the Mediterranean.
