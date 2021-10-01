|
|
|
|
October 1, 2021
|
|
- Signed the contract for the construction and management of the
Colombo Port's new West Container Terminal
-
- Work will start next year
-
- Yesterday the Sri Lankan Ports Authority (SLPA) and John Keells
Holdings and the Indian Adani Group have signed the contract of the type
Build, Own and Tranfer (BOT) for the realization and management of the
new West Container Terminal of the port of Colombo, which - with a
total of over 700 million dollars - it will be the most
large foreign investment in the port sector of Sri Lanka
(
of 15
March 2021). The contract is valid for 35 years.
-
- It is expected that the construction of the first phase of the new
port terminal, which includes the construction of 600 meters
quay liners on the 1,400 total envisaged by the project, will
started in the course of next year and that the works will last 24
months, period also necessary for the realization of the second and
last phase of the project.
-
- The work will be carried out by the project company
Colombo West International Terminal (Private) Limited (CWIT)
51% owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Limited (APSEZ), 34% from John Keells Holdings and 15% from
SLPA.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail