



October 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Signed the contract for the construction and management of the Colombo Port's new West Container Terminal

Work will start next year

Yesterday the Sri Lankan Ports Authority (SLPA) and John Keells Holdings and the Indian Adani Group have signed the contract of the type Build, Own and Tranfer (BOT) for the realization and management of the new West Container Terminal of the port of Colombo, which - with a total of over 700 million dollars - it will be the most large foreign investment in the port sector of Sri Lanka ( of 15 March 2021). The contract is valid for 35 years.

It is expected that the construction of the first phase of the new port terminal, which includes the construction of 600 meters quay liners on the 1,400 total envisaged by the project, will started in the course of next year and that the works will last 24 months, period also necessary for the realization of the second and last phase of the project.

The work will be carried out by the project company Colombo West International Terminal (Private) Limited (CWIT) 51% owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), 34% from John Keells Holdings and 15% from SLPA.







