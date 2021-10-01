|
October 1, 2021
|
|
- The Greek Parliament has said yes to the transfer of the
16% of the capital of the Piraeus Port Authority to COSCO
-
- The share of the Chinese group will rise to 67%
-
- Yesterday the Greek parliament approved a variation
of the agreement signed on 8 April 2016 between the Greek State Fund
Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and China's COSCO
Shipping (Hong Kong) Co. for two-stage transfer
to the Asian company of 67% of the capital of Pireus Port
Authority (PPA), with the first phase being brought to
deadline the following 10 August with the transfer to the COSCO group
of 51% of the capital of the Port Authority of Piraeus for a
consideration of 280.5 million euros, and with the remaining 16% of the
capital, the corresponding value of which was fixed at 88
millions of euros, had been placed in escrow with the agreement
that would have been transferred to COSCO after five years
completion of the €300 million investment programme
that the Chinese group had undertaken to carry out.
-
- The approval of the parliament gives the green light to the
sale of the remaining 16% of the capital of the Port Authority
at COSCO. Following this transfer HRADF will hold
about 7% of the capital of PPA, while the remaining 26% of the
capital is placed on the stock market.
