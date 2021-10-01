|
|
October 1, 2021
|
|
- EXEL Industries French acquires three shipyards
-
- They were sold by the Experton-Revollier group
-
- EXEL Industries, a specialized French industrial company
in the production of means for spraying in agriculture,
industrial and public, announced a remarkable diversification
of its activities entering the sector of
shipbuilding with the acquisition of the three French shipyards
Wauquiez, Rhea Marine and Tofinou as well as compatriot
Ettore-Yachting is mainly active in the supply of sails and
rigging that has been sold by the Experton-Revollier group.
-
- EXEL Industries has specified that the acquired brands, which give
work to about one hundred people, generate an annual turnover of about
EUR 15 million.