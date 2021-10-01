



October 1, 2021

Original news EXEL Industries French acquires three shipyards

They were sold by the Experton-Revollier group

EXEL Industries, a specialized French industrial company in the production of means for spraying in agriculture, industrial and public, announced a remarkable diversification of its activities entering the sector of shipbuilding with the acquisition of the three French shipyards Wauquiez, Rhea Marine and Tofinou as well as compatriot Ettore-Yachting is mainly active in the supply of sails and rigging that has been sold by the Experton-Revollier group.

EXEL Industries has specified that the acquired brands, which give work to about one hundred people, generate an annual turnover of about EUR 15 million.









