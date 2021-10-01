



October 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Höegh Autoliners orders CMHI the first two in a series of PCTC records

They will be the largest in the world being able to transport 9,100 cars

The Norwegian Höegh Autoliners has signed a letter of intent with the navalmeccanica company China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) of China China Group Merchants Industry Holdings Co. for the construction of a series of new multi-fuel garage ships of class "Aurora" whose propulsion can be powered with ammonia.

The new Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC), capable of transporting up to 9,100 cars, will be the ships of this type of largest capacity in the world. The agreement provides that the first two units naval be completed in the second half of 2024.









