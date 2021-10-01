|
October 1, 2021
- Höegh Autoliners orders CMHI the first two in a series
of PCTC records
- They will be the largest in the world being able to
transport 9,100 cars
- The Norwegian Höegh Autoliners has signed a letter
of intent with the navalmeccanica company China Merchants Heavy
Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) of China China Group
Merchants Industry Holdings Co. for the construction of a series of
new multi-fuel garage ships of class "Aurora" whose
propulsion can be powered with ammonia.
- The new Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC), capable of transporting
up to 9,100 cars, will be the ships of this type of largest
capacity in the world. The agreement provides that the first two units
naval be completed in the second half of 2024.