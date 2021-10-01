|
|
|
|
October 1, 2021
|
|
- Completed the merger by incorporation of La Meccanica
General in Ignazio Messina
-
- The shipping company establishes a specific business
head
-
- The process for the merger for
incorporation of the Genoese La Meccanica Generale, a company
specialized in the repair of vehicles,
industrial plants and mechanical carpentry, in Ignazio Messina
& C., a shipping company based in Genoa that operates
a network of scheduled services mainly for rolling stock, containers
and special cargo that extend into Europe, much of Africa and
of the Middle East including Pakistan and India and which is active
also in the terminal and logistics sectors.
-
- La Meccanica Generale carries out the maintenance and repair of
rolling stock and containers in terminals
port and rail and heavy road vehicles, as well as
the construction and supply of mechanical components. Messina has
announced that with the merger and incorporation of La Meccanica
General strategy of rationalization of industrial processes
of the group marks another step with the birth of a specific
business unit, with the aim of developing activities
in the field of shipbuilding and activities
industrials aimed not only at the management of the group's assets,
but also of third-party customers.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail