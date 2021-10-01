



October 1, 2021

Original news Completed the merger by incorporation of La Meccanica General in Ignazio Messina

The shipping company establishes a specific business head

The process for the merger for incorporation of the Genoese La Meccanica Generale, a company specialized in the repair of vehicles, industrial plants and mechanical carpentry, in Ignazio Messina & C., a shipping company based in Genoa that operates a network of scheduled services mainly for rolling stock, containers and special cargo that extend into Europe, much of Africa and of the Middle East including Pakistan and India and which is active also in the terminal and logistics sectors.

La Meccanica Generale carries out the maintenance and repair of rolling stock and containers in terminals port and rail and heavy road vehicles, as well as the construction and supply of mechanical components. Messina has announced that with the merger and incorporation of La Meccanica General strategy of rationalization of industrial processes of the group marks another step with the birth of a specific business unit, with the aim of developing activities in the field of shipbuilding and activities industrials aimed not only at the management of the group's assets, but also of third-party customers.







