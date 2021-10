October 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Increase in passenger car terminal capacity of the port of Piraeus

Investment worth about 20 million euros

The car terminal of the port of Piraeus will be upgraded with an investment of about 20 million euros that will allow to equip the landing with an additional 110 thousand square meters of storage for a capacity of 5,400 vehicles. The contract also provides for the modernization and strengthening of the structures ports and computer systems.









