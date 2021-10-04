



October 4, 2021

Original news In the first nine months of this year the goods transited on the Arctic route of the North Sea have grown of +3.5%

Transit traffic has doubled

In the first nine months of this year on the Northern Sea Route, the maritime route that winds north of Asia along the Russian Arctic coast, 24.2 million tons of goods, with an increase of +3.5% on the corresponding period of 2020. This was announced by the Russian federal agency Northern Sea Route Administration, specifying that the only volume of maritime transit traffic has doubled being amounted to almost 1.4 million tons.

In the first nine months of 2021, 60% of total goods transported on the Northern Sea Route consisted of gas natural liquefied and from natural gas condensate.









