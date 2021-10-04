|
October 4, 2021
- In the first nine months of this year the goods transited on the
Arctic route of the North Sea have grown of +3.5%
- Transit traffic has doubled
In the first nine months of this year on the Northern Sea Route,
the maritime route that winds north of Asia along the
Russian Arctic coast, 24.2 million
tons of goods, with an increase of +3.5% on the corresponding
period of 2020. This was announced by the Russian federal agency Northern
Sea Route Administration, specifying that the only volume of
maritime transit traffic has doubled being
amounted to almost 1.4 million tons.
- In the first nine months of 2021, 60% of total goods
transported on the Northern Sea Route consisted of gas
natural liquefied and from natural gas condensate.