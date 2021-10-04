|
October 4, 2021
- Martin Dorsman has left his post as Secretary-General
of ECSA
- Katalin Dobránszky-Bartus and Sotiris Raptis appointed
Acting Secretaries-General
- After four years Martin Dorsman has left the post of
Secretary General of the European Community Shipowners' Associations
(ECSA) effective last Friday to experiment with new
work challenges. The European Shipowners' Association has launched
the procedure for recruiting new managers and in the meantime the
Board of Directors appointed Katalin Dobránszky-Bartus and
Sotiris Raptis as acting secretaries-general.
- "We warmly thank Martin ," said the
President of ECSA, Claes Berglund - for leading
the organization in difficult times and for having represented the
European shipowners in the important dialogue with many responsible
EU politicians. During his term of office, ECSA continued to
to be the authoritative voice of European maritime transport'.
