October 4, 2021

Martin Dorsman has left his post as Secretary-General of ECSA

Katalin Dobránszky-Bartus and Sotiris Raptis appointed Acting Secretaries-General

After four years Martin Dorsman has left the post of Secretary General of the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) effective last Friday to experiment with new work challenges. The European Shipowners' Association has launched the procedure for recruiting new managers and in the meantime the Board of Directors appointed Katalin Dobránszky-Bartus and Sotiris Raptis as acting secretaries-general.

"We warmly thank Martin ," said the President of ECSA, Claes Berglund - for leading the organization in difficult times and for having represented the European shipowners in the important dialogue with many responsible EU politicians. During his term of office, ECSA continued to to be the authoritative voice of European maritime transport'.




