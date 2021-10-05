|
October 5, 2021
- CSAV announces the distribution to shareholders of an advance payment
on dividends of $450 million
- It adds to the more than 170 million dollars already
distributed between May and June
- The Board of Directors of Compañía Sud
Americana de Vapores (CSAV), a Chilean shipping company that
holds 30% of the capital of the shipping company
German containerized Hapag-Lloyd, announced the distribution
to shareholders of a substantial interim dividend of 450
million dollars, equivalent to approximately $0.00877 per share.
- "CSAV - explained the CEO of the
South American company, Óscar Hasbún - ha
achieved positive results in its business of transporting
container through its investment in Hapag-Lloyd, the
fifth largest shipping company in the world. This deposit
on the dividend - he specified - is a way to assign a
recognition to our shareholders, many of whom are with us from
years, which supported us with capital increases and believed
that the company's strategy would bear fruit."
- CSAV has announced that the dividend will be paid to the
shareholders starting from next October 20 and will be financed
with bank debt covered with the proceeds from the
Hapag-Lloyd to be paid during the first half of the year
of 2022. The interim dividend will be added to the
distribution to CSAV shareholders of dividends for more
of 170 million dollars carried out between May and June last.
