



October 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news CSAV announces the distribution to shareholders of an advance payment on dividends of $450 million

It adds to the more than 170 million dollars already distributed between May and June

The Board of Directors of Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV), a Chilean shipping company that holds 30% of the capital of the shipping company German containerized Hapag-Lloyd, announced the distribution to shareholders of a substantial interim dividend of 450 million dollars, equivalent to approximately $0.00877 per share.

"CSAV - explained the CEO of the South American company, Óscar Hasbún - ha achieved positive results in its business of transporting container through its investment in Hapag-Lloyd, the fifth largest shipping company in the world. This deposit on the dividend - he specified - is a way to assign a recognition to our shareholders, many of whom are with us from years, which supported us with capital increases and believed that the company's strategy would bear fruit."

CSAV has announced that the dividend will be paid to the shareholders starting from next October 20 and will be financed with bank debt covered with the proceeds from the Hapag-Lloyd to be paid during the first half of the year of 2022. The interim dividend will be added to the distribution to CSAV shareholders of dividends for more of 170 million dollars carried out between May and June last.







