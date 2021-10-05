



October 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno grew by +13.9%

In Piombino the increase was +54.3%

In the second quarter of this year the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the Island of Elba administered by the System Authority Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have enlivened a total of 14.4 million tonnes of goods, with a increase of +20.3% on the corresponding quarter of 2020 and a decrease of -12.7% on the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of the 2019.

In the period April-June 2021 the only port of Livorno has handled 8.7 million tons of cargo, with a progression of +13.9% on the same period of 2020 and a decrease of -8.7% on the same period of 2019. For the only port of Piombino the total enlivened was 1.0 million tons, with an increase of +54.3% on the second quarter of last year and a decrease of -33.2% on the second quarter of 2019. The only Elban ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo have moved 671 thousand tons of goods, with a growth of +96.7% on the period April-June of 2020 and a contraction of -20.0% on the corresponding period of 2019.

Of the 8.7 million tons of cargo handled by the port of Livorno in the second quarter of this year 6.7 million tons consisted of various goods (+21.2% on the second quarter of 2020 and -5.0% on the second quarter of 2019), of which more than 3.9 million rolling stock (respectively +37.1% and -4.4%), less than 2.3 million tons of goods in containers (+5.2% and -8.2%) and 447 thousand tons of conventional goods (-3.7% and +7,7%). In the liquid bulk sector, the overall figure is state of almost 1.9 million tons (-3.1% and -20.0%), of which 829 thousand tons of crude oil (+3.7% and -26.4%), 683 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-17.1% and -21.3%), 183 thousand tons of chemical products (+16.9% and +13.0%), 78 thousand tonnes of oil gaseous, liquefied or compressed products, and natural gas (+32.9% and +4.6%) and 88 thousand tons of other cargoes liquids (+8.3% and -6.1%). In the solid bulk sector are 182 thousand tons of cargoes were handled (-19.4% and -8.5%), including 68 thousand tons of minerals, cements and limes (-7.1% and -8.1%), 41 thousand tons of cereals (-32.7% and -26.8%), 20 thousand tons of chemical products (-4.0% and +310.1%), 15 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+143.6% and +17.5%) and 38 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-37.5% and -25.9%).

In the second quarter of this year passenger traffic in the port system of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea was almost 1.6 million people (+128.1% on the second quarter of the 2020) and was entirely made up of passengers of the ferries as cruise traffic is still at a standstill due to the health crisis.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail