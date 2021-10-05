|
October 5, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods
in the port of Livorno grew by +13.9%
- In Piombino the increase was +54.3%
- In the second quarter of this year the ports of Livorno, Piombino
and the Island of Elba administered by the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have enlivened
a total of 14.4 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +20.3% on the corresponding quarter of 2020 and a
decrease of -12.7% on the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of the
2019.
- In the period April-June 2021 the only port of Livorno has
handled 8.7 million tons of cargo, with a
progression of +13.9% on the same period of 2020 and a
decrease of -8.7% on the same period of 2019. For the only
port of Piombino the total enlivened was 1.0
million tons, with an increase of +54.3% on the second
quarter of last year and a decrease of -33.2% on the second
quarter of 2019. The only Elban ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina
and Cavo have moved 671 thousand tons of goods, with a
growth of +96.7% on the period April-June of 2020 and a
contraction of -20.0% on the corresponding period of 2019.
- Of the 8.7 million tons of cargo handled by the port
of Livorno in the second quarter of this year 6.7 million
tons consisted of various goods (+21.2% on the second
quarter of 2020 and -5.0% on the second quarter of 2019), of which
more than 3.9 million rolling stock (respectively +37.1% and
-4.4%), less than 2.3 million tons of goods in containers
(+5.2% and -8.2%) and 447 thousand tons of conventional goods (-3.7% and
+7,7%). In the liquid bulk sector, the overall figure is
state of almost 1.9 million tons (-3.1% and -20.0%), of which
829 thousand tons of crude oil (+3.7% and -26.4%), 683 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (-17.1% and -21.3%),
183 thousand tons of chemical products (+16.9% and +13.0%), 78 thousand
tonnes of oil gaseous, liquefied or compressed products, and
natural gas (+32.9% and +4.6%) and 88 thousand tons of other cargoes
liquids (+8.3% and -6.1%). In the solid bulk sector are
182 thousand tons of cargoes were handled (-19.4% and -8.5%),
including 68 thousand tons of minerals, cements and limes (-7.1% and
-8.1%), 41 thousand tons of cereals (-32.7% and -26.8%), 20 thousand
tons of chemical products (-4.0% and +310.1%), 15 thousand tons
of metallurgical products (+143.6% and +17.5%) and 38 thousand tons of
other dry bulk (-37.5% and -25.9%).
- In the second quarter of this year passenger traffic
in the port system of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea was
almost 1.6 million people (+128.1% on the second quarter of the
2020) and was entirely made up of passengers of the
ferries as cruise traffic is still at a standstill
due to the health crisis.
