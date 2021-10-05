|
- Fedespedi takes stock of the evolution of the markets of the
sea and air transport
- Published the latest issue of the quarterly information
economic "Fedespedi Economic Outlook"
- According to the latest estimates, in the first half of 2021 traffic
global maritime container net of
transhipment and feeder is valued at 88.6 million teu, with
a marked increase of +13.5% compared to the first half of the
2020. This is highlighted by the latest issue of the quarterly report of
economic information "Fedespedi Economic Outlook"
published today by the Centro Studi Fedespedi, specifying that in
many cases, however, the volumes of containerized trade between the
geographical areas remain below pre-pandemic levels. The
document also explains that a phenomenon that is characterizing in
negative international shipping is the failure to comply with the
arrival times of ships in the various ports: according to Sea data
Intelligence, in 2021 only 40% of ships arrived in the
scheduled times.
- With regard to the recent sharp increase in the price of sea freight, the
publication notes that as of the end of 2020 they have had a
impressive rise: made 100 the average of the no-ies of January 2020,
in mid-September 2021 they reached 472 on the
China-Northern Europe and 419 on the China-Mediterranean route, while
the overall index reached 334. The rise of rents, starting
since July - the report specifies - it seems to have suffered a certain
slowing down giving the impression that the most critical moment
may have been passed.
- The situation on the air transport market for
goods, the publication of the federation of shipping houses
Italian - referring to the latest Air Cargo Market Analysis of the
IATA of last July - notes that in July 2021 traffic
expressed in ton-km increased by 8.6% compared to the same
month of 2019, pre-pandemic reference year and that the month of
July was the third consecutive traffic growth
(June +9.2%). However, a slowdown in the trend seems possible
of growth, but not a reversal, due to stabilization
of demand and the trend of the pandemic in some areas of the
world.
