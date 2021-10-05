



October 5, 2021

Published the latest issue of the quarterly information economic "Fedespedi Economic Outlook"

According to the latest estimates, in the first half of 2021 traffic global maritime container net of transhipment and feeder is valued at 88.6 million teu, with a marked increase of +13.5% compared to the first half of the 2020. This is highlighted by the latest issue of the quarterly report of economic information "Fedespedi Economic Outlook" published today by the Centro Studi Fedespedi, specifying that in many cases, however, the volumes of containerized trade between the geographical areas remain below pre-pandemic levels. The document also explains that a phenomenon that is characterizing in negative international shipping is the failure to comply with the arrival times of ships in the various ports: according to Sea data Intelligence, in 2021 only 40% of ships arrived in the scheduled times.

With regard to the recent sharp increase in the price of sea freight, the publication notes that as of the end of 2020 they have had a impressive rise: made 100 the average of the no-ies of January 2020, in mid-September 2021 they reached 472 on the China-Northern Europe and 419 on the China-Mediterranean route, while the overall index reached 334. The rise of rents, starting since July - the report specifies - it seems to have suffered a certain slowing down giving the impression that the most critical moment may have been passed.

The situation on the air transport market for goods, the publication of the federation of shipping houses Italian - referring to the latest Air Cargo Market Analysis of the IATA of last July - notes that in July 2021 traffic expressed in ton-km increased by 8.6% compared to the same month of 2019, pre-pandemic reference year and that the month of July was the third consecutive traffic growth (June +9.2%). However, a slowdown in the trend seems possible of growth, but not a reversal, due to stabilization of demand and the trend of the pandemic in some areas of the world.







