



October 5, 2021

BIMCO urges IMO to define guidelines for inspections to ships remotely

Significant increase in demand for this type of verification reported by the classification society

On the occasion of the meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is in held online since yesterday, the association of the maritime sector BIMCO, which participates in the work, is pressing for their adopted guidelines for carrying out checks and inspections of ships remotely, type of controls that has recently been made necessary due to the impossibility of carrying out inspections physically on board ships due to restrictions on mobility and social distancing requirements imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association declared itself in favor of inspections remotely, where appropriate, as an integration and alternative to normal on-the-spot checks. BIMCO has in fact highlighted that the experience accumulated since the beginning of the health crisis has demonstrated that remote inspections can be carried out, although it is still unclear whether online checks provide the necessary amount of information and details necessary for the inspector to perform his task.

However, according to the association, it is necessary to define homogeneous guidelines for this type of remote controls also in view of the significant increase in demand for inspections remotely reported by the classification society, and although, at the moment, this type of controls can be carried out only for the execution of less tasks challenging, such as verifying that damage has been repaired Minor.







