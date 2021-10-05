|
October 5, 2021
BIMCO urges IMO to define guidelines for inspections
to ships remotely
Significant increase in demand for this type of verification
reported by the classification society
On the occasion of the meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC)
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is in
held online since yesterday, the association of the maritime sector
BIMCO, which participates in the work, is pressing for their adopted
guidelines for carrying out checks and inspections of ships
remotely, type of controls that has recently been made
necessary due to the impossibility of carrying out inspections
physically on board ships due to restrictions on
mobility and social distancing requirements imposed
during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The association declared itself in favor of inspections
remotely, where appropriate, as an integration and alternative to normal
on-the-spot checks. BIMCO has in fact highlighted that
the experience accumulated since the beginning of the health crisis has
demonstrated that remote inspections can be carried out,
although it is still unclear whether online checks
provide the necessary amount of information and details
necessary for the inspector to perform his task.
However, according to the association, it is necessary to define
homogeneous guidelines for this type of remote controls also
in view of the significant increase in demand for inspections
remotely reported by the classification society, and
although, at the moment, this type of controls can
be carried out only for the execution of less tasks
challenging, such as verifying that damage has been repaired
Minor.
