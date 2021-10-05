|
October 5, 2021
|
|
- Agreement between AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, Municipality of Trieste
and ARPA FVG as part of the Green Ports project
-
- The port authority will adhere to the public procedure
"Renewable energy interventions and energy efficiency
in ports - Green Ports"
-
- Today the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale together with the Municipality of Trieste and ARPA Friuli Venezia
Giulia has signed the memorandum of understanding that defines the
collaborative relationship between the three entities within the project
Green Ports. With the signing of the agreement they were shared
the actions and activities to be implemented in the port area for the
reduction of impacts on the environment deriving from activities
settled. In particular, it was shared that the Authority
of Sistema Portuale will adhere to the public procedure
"Renewable energy interventions and energy efficiency
in the ports - Green Ports" with interventions of the following
type: production of energy from renewable sources; efficiency
energy of port buildings; electric means of transport;
interventions on inefficient port energy infrastructures;
construction of infrastructure for the use of electricity
in port.
-
- The Municipality of Trieste and ARPA FVG will support the AdSP in the
authorization procedures and in the implementation of
monitoring of interventions.
-
- "The protocol signed with ARPA and the Municipality of Trieste - has
explained Zeno D'Agostino, the president of the body that manages the
ports of Trieste and Monfalcone - it is essential for the
development of projects linked to so-called PNRR funding
Green Ports. They complement the activities that we as
System Authorities we will have to guarantee against the
Ministry of Ecological Transition, and clearly provide for a
total sharing from the point of view of approval, of the
environmental and project development assessment with contact persons
for urban planning - the Municipality - and for the part of
environmental assessment - ARPA'.
