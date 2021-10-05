



October 5, 2021

The port authority will adhere to the public procedure "Renewable energy interventions and energy efficiency in ports - Green Ports"

Today the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Orientale together with the Municipality of Trieste and ARPA Friuli Venezia Giulia has signed the memorandum of understanding that defines the collaborative relationship between the three entities within the project Green Ports. With the signing of the agreement they were shared the actions and activities to be implemented in the port area for the reduction of impacts on the environment deriving from activities settled. In particular, it was shared that the Authority of Sistema Portuale will adhere to the public procedure "Renewable energy interventions and energy efficiency in the ports - Green Ports" with interventions of the following type: production of energy from renewable sources; efficiency energy of port buildings; electric means of transport; interventions on inefficient port energy infrastructures; construction of infrastructure for the use of electricity in port.

The Municipality of Trieste and ARPA FVG will support the AdSP in the authorization procedures and in the implementation of monitoring of interventions.

"The protocol signed with ARPA and the Municipality of Trieste - has explained Zeno D'Agostino, the president of the body that manages the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone - it is essential for the development of projects linked to so-called PNRR funding Green Ports. They complement the activities that we as System Authorities we will have to guarantee against the Ministry of Ecological Transition, and clearly provide for a total sharing from the point of view of approval, of the environmental and project development assessment with contact persons for urban planning - the Municipality - and for the part of environmental assessment - ARPA'.







