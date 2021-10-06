



October 6, 2021

Original news The significant demand for new portacontainer allows Hanjin Heavy Industries to re-enter this market

Obtained a contract worth about 270 million dollars for five ships of 5,500 teu

After six years of exit from the market of the production of ships commercial, period in which after signing an agreement in 2016 voluntary with creditors the South Korean company had focused on on the construction of military ships and special naval units to cope with a phase of crisis in the shipbuilding market Naval, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. is re-entered the segment of ships for the transport of goods having acquired an order for the construction of four portacontainer from 5,500 teu. A contract that the same Asian company has welcomed as a "sign of rebirth", as – explained Hanjin Heavy Industries – having managed to re-entering the market for merchant ships is an impulse for a timely normalization of business management.

Hanjin Heavy Industries has announced that the contract is has been signed with a European shipping company and has a total value of about 270 million dollars.







