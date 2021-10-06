|
|
|
|
October 6, 2021
|
|
- The significant demand for new portacontainer allows
Hanjin Heavy Industries to re-enter this market
-
- Obtained a contract worth about 270 million
dollars for five ships of 5,500 teu
-
- After six years of exit from the market of the production of ships
commercial, period in which after signing an agreement in 2016
voluntary with creditors the South Korean company had focused on
on the construction of military ships and special naval units
to cope with a phase of crisis in the shipbuilding market
Naval, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. is
re-entered the segment of ships for the transport of goods having
acquired an order for the construction of four portacontainer from
5,500 teu. A contract that the same Asian company has
welcomed as a "sign of rebirth", as –
explained Hanjin Heavy Industries – having managed to
re-entering the market for merchant ships is an impulse
for a timely normalization of business management.
-
- Hanjin Heavy Industries has announced that the contract is
has been signed with a European shipping company and has a
total value of about 270 million dollars.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail