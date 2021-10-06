



October 6, 2021

It is promoted by Spediporto and Confetra Liguria

Tomorrow from 10.30 am at the Terrazza Colombo, in Genoa, the public meeting "Ideas and projects for the Liguria and for Italy. Let's start from logistics to rebuild il Paese" promoted by Spediporto and Confetra Liguria, the territorial organization in Liguria of Confetra. 'The Liguria and Italy - observed the president of Confetra Liguria, Alessandro Laghezza, presenting the meeting - they have a chance extraordinary revival after years of infrastructural suffering. The Extraordinary Plan for Genoa, the Third Pass, investments of the PNRR and again the completion of the third basin in La Spezia, the financing of the Pontremolese project, doubling to the west, they are all pieces of a mosaic that cannot, however, regardless of bureaucratic streamlining and digitalization of processes'.

The meeting will be opened by Alessandro's introductory speech Laghezza, president of Confetra Liguria, and to follow the speech by Giacomo Raul Giampedrone, Councillor for Public Works and infrastructures of the Liguria Region. So the director of "Primocanale", Matteo Cantile, in the session to follow will interview Alessandro Pitto (president of Spediporto), Betty Schiavoni (president of Alsea), Paolo Emilio Signorini (president of AdSP Western Ligurian Sea), Mario Sommariva (president of AdSP Eastern Ligurian Sea), Francesco Benevolo (chief operating officer RAM Spa) and Vincenzo Marcello (head of RFI Investment Directorate). The meeting will conclude with speeches by Guido Nicolini (president of Confetra) and Raffaella Paita (President of the Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies).

