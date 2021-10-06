|
October 6, 2021
- Cutting the first sheet of the second of four new
luxury cruise ships from MSC's new Explora Journeys brand
- The unit will enter service in the spring of
2024
- Today in the shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia of the group
Fincantieri has been cut the first sheet metal
by Explora II,the second of four cruise ships by
newly designed luxury that Fincantieri is building for Explora
Journeys, msc Cruises' new luxury brand. The order for this
class of ships, announced in 2018, has a total value of
over two billion euros
(
of 18
October 2018, 14
March and 11
September 2019).
- The first of the four ships, Explora I,is in
construction in Monfalcone, while Explora II will be
made in Sestri Ponente. The two ships are expected to enter
in service in May 2023 and in the spring of
2024. The two additional new ships will enter the fleet in 2025 and
in 2026. All four explora Journeys ships will be
built in Italy by Fincantieri. The four units will have
a gross tonnage of about 64,000 tons and will be equipped with
the latest technologies available. With 461 suites, they will be
characterized by a highly innovative design, even under the
profile of comfort and relaxation of passengers.
- "The start of work on the second ship of Explora Journeys
- commented Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of
Cruise Division of the MSC Group, on the occasion of the ceremony of the
cutting of the first sheet metal - reinforces our commitment to
our tourist partners, in anticipation of the arrival on the market of the
our new luxury brand with a significant investment
financial in a fleet of innovative and elegant ships, which
will bring together our vision with the aim of creating
a 360-degree maritime experience. We place great trust in
this brand in order to create a new category in travel
in the name of luxury and we will continue to invest in its
expansion to attract a growing number of luxury travelers
of a new generation, together with their aspirations".
