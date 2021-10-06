



October 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Cutting the first sheet of the second of four new luxury cruise ships from MSC's new Explora Journeys brand

The unit will enter service in the spring of 2024

Today in the shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia of the group Fincantieri has been cut the first sheet metal by Explora II,the second of four cruise ships by newly designed luxury that Fincantieri is building for Explora Journeys, msc Cruises' new luxury brand. The order for this class of ships, announced in 2018, has a total value of over two billion euros ( of 18 October 2018, 14 March and 11 September 2019).

The first of the four ships, Explora I,is in construction in Monfalcone, while Explora II will be made in Sestri Ponente. The two ships are expected to enter in service in May 2023 and in the spring of 2024. The two additional new ships will enter the fleet in 2025 and in 2026. All four explora Journeys ships will be built in Italy by Fincantieri. The four units will have a gross tonnage of about 64,000 tons and will be equipped with the latest technologies available. With 461 suites, they will be characterized by a highly innovative design, even under the profile of comfort and relaxation of passengers.

"The start of work on the second ship of Explora Journeys - commented Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of Cruise Division of the MSC Group, on the occasion of the ceremony of the cutting of the first sheet metal - reinforces our commitment to our tourist partners, in anticipation of the arrival on the market of the our new luxury brand with a significant investment financial in a fleet of innovative and elegant ships, which will bring together our vision with the aim of creating a 360-degree maritime experience. We place great trust in this brand in order to create a new category in travel in the name of luxury and we will continue to invest in its expansion to attract a growing number of luxury travelers of a new generation, together with their aspirations".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail