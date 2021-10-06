



October 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ZIM is equipped with a digital platform for shipments end-to-end maritime

Tiran: we aim to allow everyone to become self-shipper

Israeli containerized shipping company ZIM has created the Ship4wd digital platform for shipments with the goal of offering an end-to-end transport service maritime. The initiative will be inaugurated on the 18th October and will be dedicated mainly to imports and exports of small and medium-sized companies in the United States and Canadians with China, Vietnam and Israel. The company has announced that the new platform is based on the type of service one-stop-shop and covers all aspects of maritime transport international allowing customers without experience to cross-border transport to manage their imports and export in a simple and efficient way.

"Ship4wd - explained the president and administrator ZIM delegate, Eli Glickman - is aimed at managing the whole end-to-end logistics chain, leveraging our core resources as a leading global carrier with a specific focused approach on the customer, to provide an optimal digital solution to the segment of SMEs'. 'Similar to other platforms innovative as Airbnb in tourism and Uber in transport that have transformed their sectors - specified Assaf Tiran, deputy President of Zim's Global Customer Service and responsible for digital innovation - we aim to enable everyone to become self-shipper, simplifying and optimizing to its essence the transfer of goods worldwide: a solution of shipping in "a few clicks"».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail