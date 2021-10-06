|
October 6, 2021
- Israeli containerized shipping company ZIM has
created the Ship4wd digital platform for shipments with
the goal of offering an end-to-end transport service
maritime. The initiative will be inaugurated on the 18th
October and will be dedicated mainly to imports and
exports of small and medium-sized companies in the United States and
Canadians with China, Vietnam and Israel. The company has announced that
the new platform is based on the type of service
one-stop-shop and covers all aspects of maritime transport
international allowing customers without experience to
cross-border transport to manage their imports and
export in a simple and efficient way.
-
- "Ship4wd - explained the president and administrator
ZIM delegate, Eli Glickman - is aimed at managing the whole
end-to-end logistics chain, leveraging our core resources
as a leading global carrier with a specific focused approach
on the customer, to provide an optimal digital solution to the segment
of SMEs'. 'Similar to other platforms
innovative as Airbnb in tourism and Uber in transport that have
transformed their sectors - specified Assaf Tiran, deputy
President of Zim's Global Customer Service and responsible for
digital innovation - we aim to enable everyone to become
self-shipper, simplifying and optimizing to its essence the
transfer of goods worldwide: a solution of
shipping in "a few clicks"».
