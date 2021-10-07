|
October 7, 2021
|
|
- Meeting of the Propeller Club of Genoa on the theme "Shipping
Families & Blue Economy"
-
- It will be held on October 13 and will constitute the evening
inaugural event "Blue Economy Summit"
-
- The International Propeller Club - Port of Genoa will hold
next October 13, at the Restaurant "Al Settimo
Cielo" in Genoa, a convivial meeting on the theme "Shipping"
Families & Blue Economy" that will make up the evening
inaugural event "Blue Economy Summit"
which will take place in the Ligurian capital from 13 to 16 October.
At the meeting, which will be articulated in the form of a table
roundabout that will start at 21.10, Marco will participate
Bisagno (Cantieri Mariotti), Ferdinando Garrà (San Giorgio)
del Porto), Giacomo Gavarone - Crystal Pool (Tugboat Group
Riuniti), Aldo Blacks (Finsea Group) and Andrea Risso (Cambiaso Group)
and Risso). The evening will be introduced by the Propeller councillor
Filippo Gallo, who will be the moderator.
-
- As is well known - recalled the president of the
Genoese Propeller Club, Giorgia Boi, anticipating the themes
of the meeting - the goal of the Blue Economy is to
promote all forms of development that allow economic growth
environmentally friendly. Such a new model, basically
dedicated to the creation of a sustainable ecosystem, it rests
strongly its bases on the settings that families and
groups operating in the articulated and complex world of shipping
intend to give, and give, to their activities and their
operativity. The Propeller Club - Port of Genoa has so
decided to propose, on the occasion of the beginning of the Blue Economy
Summit and as its inaugural moment, a round table in which
numerous and important experts, belonging to significant
Genoese families and groups will propose their point of view on
implications of the Blue Economy on maritime traffic and
on the related industries; this, focusing in particular on attention
on the effects of generational change and on different visions.
