



October 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Meeting of the Propeller Club of Genoa on the theme "Shipping Families & Blue Economy"

It will be held on October 13 and will constitute the evening inaugural event "Blue Economy Summit"

The International Propeller Club - Port of Genoa will hold next October 13, at the Restaurant "Al Settimo Cielo" in Genoa, a convivial meeting on the theme "Shipping" Families & Blue Economy" that will make up the evening inaugural event "Blue Economy Summit" which will take place in the Ligurian capital from 13 to 16 October. At the meeting, which will be articulated in the form of a table roundabout that will start at 21.10, Marco will participate Bisagno (Cantieri Mariotti), Ferdinando Garrà (San Giorgio) del Porto), Giacomo Gavarone - Crystal Pool (Tugboat Group Riuniti), Aldo Blacks (Finsea Group) and Andrea Risso (Cambiaso Group) and Risso). The evening will be introduced by the Propeller councillor Filippo Gallo, who will be the moderator.

As is well known - recalled the president of the Genoese Propeller Club, Giorgia Boi, anticipating the themes of the meeting - the goal of the Blue Economy is to promote all forms of development that allow economic growth environmentally friendly. Such a new model, basically dedicated to the creation of a sustainable ecosystem, it rests strongly its bases on the settings that families and groups operating in the articulated and complex world of shipping intend to give, and give, to their activities and their operativity. The Propeller Club - Port of Genoa has so decided to propose, on the occasion of the beginning of the Blue Economy Summit and as its inaugural moment, a round table in which numerous and important experts, belonging to significant Genoese families and groups will propose their point of view on implications of the Blue Economy on maritime traffic and on the related industries; this, focusing in particular on attention on the effects of generational change and on different visions.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail