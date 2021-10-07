|
|
October 7, 2021
|
|
- Clean Sea Transport (Msea, Arkview and Scorpio Tankers)
buy the Swedish Marinvest
-
- Five dual-fuel tankers and four change hands
product tanker
-
- Clean Sea Transport, a joint venture established by the United States
Msea Capital and Arkview Capital and the Monegasque Scorpio Tankers, has
acquired the entire capital of the Swedish Marinvest and its fleet
which consists of four LR1 ice class product tankers and
five dual-fuel tankers that can be powered by
methanol and that are placed for long-term rental, up to 15
years, to a partner of the joint venture, Waterfront Shipping Ltd.
of the Methanex Corporation group, which is the main
world producer of methanol.
|
