October 7, 2021

Clean Sea Transport (Msea, Arkview and Scorpio Tankers) buy the Swedish Marinvest

Five dual-fuel tankers and four change hands product tanker

Clean Sea Transport, a joint venture established by the United States Msea Capital and Arkview Capital and the Monegasque Scorpio Tankers, has acquired the entire capital of the Swedish Marinvest and its fleet which consists of four LR1 ice class product tankers and five dual-fuel tankers that can be powered by methanol and that are placed for long-term rental, up to 15 years, to a partner of the joint venture, Waterfront Shipping Ltd. of the Methanex Corporation group, which is the main world producer of methanol.




