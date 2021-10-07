



October 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Do LNG trucks pollute less? T&E answers: but when never! It's the opposite

The association calls for not to subsidize these vehicles and to removing gas stations from EU targets

What means of transport to buy to reduce the impact on the environment of its activities? If companies ask for it of road transport as well as companies operating in other transport segments. Those companies that carry out road transport services that have decided to buy trucks powered by liquefied natural gas have (unknowingly, we add) wrong everything. At least that's the opinion of the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E).

To be criticized by the results of a commissioned study T&E, in fact, are not the business strategies of companies of road transport, but rather the companies that produce commercial vehicles and that - this is the accusation of the association - build vehicles that "pollute the air much more than the producers claim."

In particular, T&E denounced, "trucks powered by liquefied natural gas are no better for the climate compared to conventional diesel trucks." This - has specified the organization - is the result of new texts independent road commissioned by T&E and whose conclusions, which also show that natural gas vehicles liquefied would emit many more ultrafine particles carcinogenic - have induced the association recommended to legislators to support only zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles like electric vehicles. In addition, Transport & Environment has urged to end government subsidies for trucks to LNG in all European Union countries and to eliminate stations gas refuelling from EU infrastructure targets fuel distribution.

"Gas trucks -- commented Fedor Unterlohner of T&E - represent a dead end for cutting emissions, and they will even exacerbate today's climate crisis. Only vehicles in zero emissions are able to decarbonize road transport."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail