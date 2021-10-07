|
October 7, 2021
- Do LNG trucks pollute less? T&E answers: but when
never! It's the opposite
- The association calls for not to subsidize these vehicles and to
removing gas stations from EU targets
- What means of transport to buy to reduce the impact
on the environment of its activities? If companies ask for it
of road transport as well as companies operating in other
transport segments. Those companies that carry out
road transport services that have decided to buy trucks
powered by liquefied natural gas have (unknowingly,
we add) wrong everything. At least that's the opinion
of the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment
(T&E).
- To be criticized by the results of a commissioned study
T&E, in fact, are not the business strategies of companies
of road transport, but rather the companies that produce
commercial vehicles and that - this is the accusation
of the association - build vehicles that "pollute the air
much more than the producers claim."
- In particular, T&E denounced, "trucks
powered by liquefied natural gas are no better for the climate
compared to conventional diesel trucks." This - has
specified the organization - is the result of new texts
independent road commissioned by T&E and whose
conclusions, which also show that natural gas vehicles
liquefied would emit many more ultrafine particles
carcinogenic - have induced the association recommended to
legislators to support only zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles
like electric vehicles. In addition, Transport & Environment has
urged to end government subsidies for trucks to
LNG in all European Union countries and to eliminate stations
gas refuelling from EU infrastructure targets
fuel distribution.
- "Gas trucks -- commented Fedor Unterlohner of T&E
- represent a dead end for cutting emissions, and
they will even exacerbate today's climate crisis. Only vehicles in
zero emissions are able to decarbonize road transport."
