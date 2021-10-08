|
October 8, 2021
- Dutch Van den Bosch buys intermodal company
Spanish TCS Trans
- The Barcelona-year-made company holds stakes in the
Multirail and in the Combiberia
- Van den Bosch, a Dutch company specialized in the logistics of
bulk goods, bought the intermodal company TCS Trans of
Barcelona, which mainly deals with bulk transport
shoals for the petrochemical industry and the transport of
liquid bulk and gas. Catalan society operates
essentially at the service of the Spanish and Italian markets. In addition
TCS Trans owns 50% of the company's capital
Spanish railway Multirail S.L., which since last year is
also active in international connections in collaboration with
other European rail operators, and holds a stake
in Combiberia, intermodal transport company and
combined that is active in the Iberian Peninsula.
- Van den Bosch has announced that TCS Trans will maintain the
its company name and its 40 employees will continue to
work under the new ownership. The company of
Barcelona has a fleet of 30 trucks, over 300 containers and 100
trailer and chassis.
