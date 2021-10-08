



October 8, 2021

Original news Dutch Van den Bosch buys intermodal company Spanish TCS Trans

The Barcelona-year-made company holds stakes in the Multirail and in the Combiberia

Van den Bosch, a Dutch company specialized in the logistics of bulk goods, bought the intermodal company TCS Trans of Barcelona, which mainly deals with bulk transport shoals for the petrochemical industry and the transport of liquid bulk and gas. Catalan society operates essentially at the service of the Spanish and Italian markets. In addition TCS Trans owns 50% of the company's capital Spanish railway Multirail S.L., which since last year is also active in international connections in collaboration with other European rail operators, and holds a stake in Combiberia, intermodal transport company and combined that is active in the Iberian Peninsula.

Van den Bosch has announced that TCS Trans will maintain the its company name and its 40 employees will continue to work under the new ownership. The company of Barcelona has a fleet of 30 trucks, over 300 containers and 100 trailer and chassis.







