



October 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New record of the quarterly revenues of the OOCL that in the period July-September have increased by +125.3%

The volume of containerized cargo transported is decreasing from the fleet, which continue to grow only on the Asia-Europe routes

The company's exceptional revenue value growth Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) containerized navigation of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, in place consecutively from the third quarter of 2020 with the exception of turnover generated by transatlantic services that has aligned itself with this trend only starting from the second quarter of 2021, it also continued in the third quarter of this year marking a new record historical. This is despite the volume of containerized cargo transported by the company's rapidly growing fleet also from the third quarter of 2020, after an attenuation of the upward trend that occurred in the second quarter of this year, in the following third quarter has recorded a stop having been accused of a decrease of -7.2% which OOCL attributed to significant supply chain congestion containerized.

In the third quarter of this year the value of revenues recorded in the period by the Chinese company reached the peak historical of 4.31 billion dollars, with a very significant increase by +125.3% on the period July-September of 2020 (when it had been marked an increase of +16.3%). New volume record values business have been obtained in all major markets where operates the company. The most sustained increase is totaled by the revenues generated by the maritime services of the company on routes between Asia and Europe, which amounted to 1.32 billion dollars (+233.6%). Follows the one generated by the services of OOCL line on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia, activities that produced revenues of 1.26 billion dollars (+107.7%). Revenue increases were also very substantial generated by the transpacific and transatlantic services that have attested respectively to 1,58 billion dollars (+90.9%) and 293.5 million dollars (+93.6%).

As mentioned, on the other hand, the volumes of container cargoes are falling transported by OOCL ships in the period July-September of this year were equal to 1.81 million teu, with a decrease of -7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 when it was the record for this time of year was set. The only one market where the volume of containerized cargo transported from the company continued to grow is that Asia-Europe, the route on which the OOCL's partner carriers have transported 415 thousand teu, volume that represents the new record for this time of year and a progression of +6.1% on the second quarter of last year. Contained the decrease of the volumes transported on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia which were equal to 792 thousand teu (-4.6%). More accentuated the reduction of volumes transported on routes transpacific and transatlantic ones that were equal respectively to 490 thousand teu (-16.4%) and 113 thousand teu (-20.3%).









