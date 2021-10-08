|
October 8, 2021
- New record of the quarterly revenues of the OOCL that in the
period July-September have increased by +125.3%
- The volume of containerized cargo transported is decreasing
from the fleet, which continue to grow only on the Asia-Europe routes
- The company's exceptional revenue value growth
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) containerized navigation
of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, in place consecutively from the third
quarter of 2020 with the exception of turnover generated by
transatlantic services that has aligned itself with this trend only
starting from the second quarter of 2021, it also continued
in the third quarter of this year marking a new record
historical. This is despite the volume of containerized cargo
transported by the company's rapidly growing fleet
also from the third quarter of 2020, after
an attenuation of the upward trend that occurred in the second
quarter of this year, in the following third quarter has
recorded a stop having been accused of a decrease of -7.2%
which OOCL attributed to significant supply chain congestion
containerized.
- In the third quarter of this year the value of revenues
recorded in the period by the Chinese company reached the peak
historical of 4.31 billion dollars, with a very significant increase
by +125.3% on the period July-September of 2020 (when it had been
marked an increase of +16.3%). New volume record values
business have been obtained in all major markets where
operates the company. The most sustained increase is
totaled by the revenues generated by the maritime services of the
company on routes between Asia and Europe, which amounted to 1.32
billion dollars (+233.6%). Follows the one generated by the services of
OOCL line on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia,
activities that produced revenues of 1.26 billion
dollars (+107.7%). Revenue increases were also very substantial
generated by the transpacific and transatlantic services that have
attested respectively to 1,58 billion dollars (+90.9%) and
293.5 million dollars (+93.6%).
- As mentioned, on the other hand, the volumes of container cargoes are falling
transported by OOCL ships in the period July-September
of this year were equal to 1.81 million teu, with a
decrease of -7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 when it was
the record for this time of year was set. The only one
market where the volume of containerized cargo transported
from the company continued to grow is that
Asia-Europe, the route on which the OOCL's partner carriers
have transported 415 thousand teu, volume that represents the new
record for this time of year and a progression of +6.1%
on the second quarter of last year. Contained the decrease
of the volumes transported on intra-Asian routes and with
Australasia which were equal to 792 thousand teu (-4.6%). More
accentuated the reduction of volumes transported on routes
transpacific and transatlantic ones that were equal
respectively to 490 thousand teu (-16.4%) and 113 thousand teu (-20.3%).
