



October 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In a year at the Centro Unico dei Servizi of Santo Stefano Magra over 10 thousand containers have been checked

The CUS is managed by La Spezia Port Service

La Spezia Port Service, the company established by the associations of freight forwarders and customs officers of La Spezia, taking stock of a year of activity of the Single Centre of Goods Services (CUS) of Santo Stefano Magra ( of 17 December 2019). Emphasizing that this is the first and again unique center in the Italian port to concentrate all the types of checks that can be carried out on goods departing from and arriving at port, which was built by the System Authority Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and is managed by La Spezia Port Service that organizes the services, the company has made I note that in one year of activity at the CUS they have been checked over 10 thousand containers, subjected to verification, with the drastic reduced waiting times and accelerated availability of the goods.

The transport operations of the goods from the port of La Spezia to the area behind the port of Santo Stefano di Magra and vice versa (seven kilometers) take place through controlled inspection corridors. The hauliers, received the order from La Spezia Port Service, start the transfer mission and are always traceable by a geolocation system, installed and controlled by the national logistics platform. The service for shippers is carried out with the use of an IT platform and a dedicated application developed in-house by La Spezia Port Service. The forwarder can thus manage, in time real, the data, numbers and images of the verification carried out on the container electronically.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail