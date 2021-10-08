|
October 8, 2021
- In a year at the Centro Unico dei Servizi of Santo Stefano Magra
over 10 thousand containers have been checked
-
- The CUS is managed by La Spezia Port Service
-
- La Spezia Port Service, the company established by the
associations of freight forwarders and customs officers of La Spezia,
taking stock of a year of activity of the Single Centre of
Goods Services (CUS) of Santo Stefano Magra
(
of 17
December 2019). Emphasizing that this is the first and again
unique center in the Italian port to concentrate all the
types of checks that can be carried out on goods departing from and arriving at
port, which was built by the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and is managed by La Spezia
Port Service that organizes the services, the company has made
I note that in one year of activity at the CUS they have been checked
over 10 thousand containers, subjected to verification, with the drastic
reduced waiting times and accelerated availability
of the goods.
-
- The transport operations of the goods from the port of La Spezia
to the area behind the port of Santo Stefano di Magra and vice versa (seven
kilometers) take place through controlled inspection corridors. The
hauliers, received the order from La Spezia Port Service,
start the transfer mission and are always traceable
by a geolocation system, installed and controlled by the
national logistics platform. The service for shippers is
carried out with the use of an IT platform and
a dedicated application developed in-house by La Spezia Port
Service. The forwarder can thus manage, in time
real, the data, numbers and images of the verification carried out on the
container electronically.
