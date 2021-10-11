|
October 11, 2021
- COSCO expects to close the third quarter with a profit for
record shareholders up by +1,019.7%
- In the period July-September of this year the volumes
containerized transported by the fleet are decreased of -6.7%
- The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Co. plans to
close the third quarter of this year with a profit for
record shareholders of 30.5 billion yuan (4.7 billion
dollars), with an increase of +1,019.7% on the period
July-September of 2020. Relative to the first nine months of 2019
a profit for shareholders of 67.6 billion yuan is expected,
with a growth of +1,650.9% on the corresponding period of
last year.
- Motivating the very significant increase in expected profits, the
group explained what was in the period the evolution of the
market in which the Chinese company operates, specifying that in the former
nine months of this year the world's major economies have
gradually resumed and, due to the overlapping of the effects
increased demand, the COVID-19 pandemic and
limited supply, the global supply chain has been confronted
with the challenge and impact of congestion
ports, shortage of containers and delays in transport
internals that have generated pressure on the relationship between demand
and offer.
- COSCO Shipping has announced that in the first nine months of 2021 the
own fleet of carriers has transported cargo
containerized equal to over 20.4 million teu, with a
progression of +8.0% on the same period last year. On
on the basis of this figure, it can be deduced that in the third quarter of 2021 alone,
volumes transported by the fleet amounted to about 6.6 million
of teu, with a decrease of -6.7% compared to 7.1 million teu
in the period July-September of 2020.
