|
|
|
|
October 11, 2021
|
|
- On Monday, Hupac will take over the operational management of the
intermodal terminal of the Interporto of Novara
-
- The new combiconnect operator has already ordered two
new cranes and three tractors
-
- Next Monday the Swiss intermodal company
Hupac will take over the operational management of the intermodal terminal
of the Interporto of Novara. The Swiss group will take over in
this activity at Eurogateway through the branch
Combiconnect of Milan, which is 80% owned by Hupac and
20% by Centro Interportuale Merci Spa (CIM), the company
which has the concession area of the terminal and is in turn
controlled by Hupac. Eurogateway, which currently operates the
Novara Boschetto terminal, will continue to be a partner
strategic for the Hupac group.
-
- The Swiss company has specified that to the 37 employees
currently employed on the Novara CIM Terminal is guaranteed the
work continuity through the passage of the relationship of
work at Combiconnect, in full compliance with the collective agreement
applicable national employment and current regulations. In addition
Hupac has announced that Combiconnect has already ordered two new
cranes and three tractors that will be available and operational from
October 18.
-
- "Our goal - explained Piero Solcà,
Director of Terminal and Infrastructure of the Hupac Group - is
further develop this strategic terminal for the
transfer of transalpine traffic. Today Novara CIM manages
over 60 pairs of weekly trains, mostly of the operator
Hupac Intermodal, on a plant of 150,000 square meters equipped with
seven loading and unloading tracks. Investment plans are already
in the drawer and provide for the lengthening of the tracks from the current 600
meters to the European standard of 740 meters, new tracks of
inlet/outlet, ged crane and a sophisticated OCR system for
automatic reading of train data and
load'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail