



October 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news On Monday, Hupac will take over the operational management of the intermodal terminal of the Interporto of Novara

The new combiconnect operator has already ordered two new cranes and three tractors

Next Monday the Swiss intermodal company Hupac will take over the operational management of the intermodal terminal of the Interporto of Novara. The Swiss group will take over in this activity at Eurogateway through the branch Combiconnect of Milan, which is 80% owned by Hupac and 20% by Centro Interportuale Merci Spa (CIM), the company which has the concession area of the terminal and is in turn controlled by Hupac. Eurogateway, which currently operates the Novara Boschetto terminal, will continue to be a partner strategic for the Hupac group.

The Swiss company has specified that to the 37 employees currently employed on the Novara CIM Terminal is guaranteed the work continuity through the passage of the relationship of work at Combiconnect, in full compliance with the collective agreement applicable national employment and current regulations. In addition Hupac has announced that Combiconnect has already ordered two new cranes and three tractors that will be available and operational from October 18.

"Our goal - explained Piero Solcà, Director of Terminal and Infrastructure of the Hupac Group - is further develop this strategic terminal for the transfer of transalpine traffic. Today Novara CIM manages over 60 pairs of weekly trains, mostly of the operator Hupac Intermodal, on a plant of 150,000 square meters equipped with seven loading and unloading tracks. Investment plans are already in the drawer and provide for the lengthening of the tracks from the current 600 meters to the European standard of 740 meters, new tracks of inlet/outlet, ged crane and a sophisticated OCR system for automatic reading of train data and load'.







