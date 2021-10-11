ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 11, 2021

Germany's Rhenus buys Belgian logistics company Wijnands Bulk Care

It specializes in the transport and storage of bulk

Germany's Rhenus bought the Belgian logistics company Wijnands Bulk Care, which specializes in transporting and bulk storage and provides transport services in Europe western from its headquarters in Lanaken. The German company has highlighted that the acquisition will allow it to strengthen its its presence in the Benelux market: «in addition to its exceptional experience in the region - explained the administrator delegate of Rhenus Transport, Thomas Maassen - Wijnands contributes mainly also with its vehicles that are equipped with a unique refrigeration and tipper system. This truck configuration, which has no equal on the market, guarantees a particular mix of products in this segment».



