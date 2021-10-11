|
October 11, 2021
- Germany's Rhenus buys Belgian logistics company
Wijnands Bulk Care
- It specializes in the transport and storage of bulk
- Germany's Rhenus bought the Belgian logistics company
Wijnands Bulk Care, which specializes in transporting and
bulk storage and provides transport services in Europe
western from its headquarters in Lanaken. The German company has
highlighted that the acquisition will allow it to strengthen its
its presence in the Benelux market: «in addition to its
exceptional experience in the region - explained the administrator
delegate of Rhenus Transport, Thomas Maassen - Wijnands contributes
mainly also with its vehicles that are equipped with a
unique refrigeration and tipper system. This
truck configuration, which has no equal on the market, guarantees
a particular mix of products in this segment».