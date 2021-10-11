



October 11, 2021

Original news ITA expands the offer for cruise passengers also to customers of Coast

The two companies will identify opportunities to joint business

In addition to MSC Cruises, the new Italian airline of ITA flag has signed a letter of intent for joint actions promotion of its offer also with the company Costa Cruises cruises. The partnership between the two companies provides that ITA is identified by Costa Cruises as a carrier privileged aircraft for fly&cruise packages on routes served by the company. In addition, the two companies identify joint business opportunities aimed at develop sales of ITA products and services on the market, preparing together commercial actions and activities promotional also dedicated to attracting new customers.









