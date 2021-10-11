|
October 11, 2021
- ITA expands the offer for cruise passengers also to customers of
Coast
- The two companies will identify opportunities to
joint business
- In addition to MSC Cruises, the new Italian airline of
ITA flag has signed a letter of intent for joint actions
promotion of its offer also with the company
Costa Cruises cruises. The partnership between the two companies
provides that ITA is identified by Costa Cruises as a carrier
privileged aircraft for fly&cruise packages on routes
served by the company. In addition, the two companies
identify joint business opportunities aimed at
develop sales of ITA products and services on the market,
preparing together commercial actions and activities
promotional also dedicated to attracting new customers.