



October 12, 2021

There are ten places available

La Spezia National School of Transport and Logistics has opened the enrolment in a course, completely free, to obtain the professional qualification of Shipping Technician. The call is aimed at young people aged between 18 and 29 years, unemployed, unemployed and inactive, resident and / or domiciled in Liguria, in possession of an upper secondary school diploma. Seats at arrangement are ten. Applications for admission must be submitted by 12 o'clock on 18 October. The course is part of the course in a project co-financed by the European Union - Programme Operational Liguria Region European Social Fund 2014-2020.

Once the course has been completed and the exam has been passed, the Qualification Ligurian Repertoire "Shipping Technician" - Transport and Logistics. This professional figure will be in possession of the skills to plan, organize and coordinate the procedures for the dispatch and transport of goods on the territory national and international. It is the figure that in the company configure shipping and transport activities, evaluating needs and urgencies, identifying means, times and costs, preparing the documentation and carrying out the formalities Necessary. Therefore, identify the best way to transport in relation to the type of goods and speed of execution.

The course, which is scheduled to start next month, will be divided into 600 hours of which 300 of training theoretical and 300 of alternance training carried out in the environment working. The theoretical part will take place from Monday to Friday at the headquarters of the National School of Transport and Logistics in La Spezia. Alternance training will be carried out in the La Spezia offices of the companies Dario Perioli Spa and CNAN Italy Srl.

