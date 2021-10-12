|
October 12, 2021
- A course of the National School of Transport and Logistics is underway
to obtain the qualification of Shipping Technician
-
- There are ten places available
-
- La Spezia National School of Transport and Logistics has opened the
enrolment in a course, completely free, to obtain the
professional qualification of Shipping Technician. The call is
aimed at young people aged between 18 and 29 years, unemployed,
unemployed and inactive, resident and / or domiciled in Liguria, in
possession of an upper secondary school diploma. Seats at
arrangement are ten. Applications for admission must be
submitted by 12 o'clock on 18 October. The course is part of the course
in a project co-financed by the European Union - Programme
Operational Liguria Region European Social Fund 2014-2020.
-
- Once the course has been completed and the exam has been passed, the
Qualification Ligurian Repertoire "Shipping Technician" -
Transport and Logistics. This professional figure will be in
possession of the skills to plan, organize and coordinate
the procedures for the dispatch and transport of goods on the territory
national and international. It is the figure that in the company
configure shipping and transport activities, evaluating
needs and urgencies, identifying means, times and costs,
preparing the documentation and carrying out the formalities
Necessary. Therefore, identify the best way to
transport in relation to the type of goods and speed
of execution.
-
- The course, which is scheduled to start next month,
will be divided into 600 hours of which 300 of training
theoretical and 300 of alternance training carried out in the environment
working. The theoretical part will take place from Monday to
Friday at the headquarters of the National School of Transport and
Logistics in La Spezia. Alternance training will be
carried out in the La Spezia offices of the companies Dario Perioli Spa and CNAN
Italy Srl.
-
- The download of the documents of the calls can be made at the
page
https://www.scuolatrasporti.com/portfolio/bandi-aperti-tecnico-delle-spedizioni/.
