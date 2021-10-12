



October 12, 2021

Original news Vincenzo Onorato leaves the presidency of Mobyy

The founder of the company announces actions in defense of the company

With a post on Facebook, the founder of Moby, Vincenzo Honored, he announced that, "for the actions that I am going to undertake in defense of our work and company, I believe that the best choice is to take a step back and leave the presidency of the company." Honored has not specified neither what these actions will be nor who will be the new president of Moby, specifying only that "the the person who will replace me will be worthy of this burden and of this honor together with my sons, Achilles and Alexander, and a young and motivated management that despite the Covid crisis and the cowardly attacks that have been going on for over two years, whose authors are finally coming to light, it is demonstrating with the made to bring the ship to a safe port: the future".







