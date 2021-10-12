|
|
October 12, 2021
|
|
- Vincenzo Onorato leaves the presidency of Mobyy
-
- The founder of the company announces actions in defense
of the company
-
- With a post on Facebook, the founder of Moby, Vincenzo
Honored, he announced that, "for the actions that I am going to
undertake in defense of our work and company, I believe
that the best choice is to take a step back and
leave the presidency of the company." Honored has not
specified neither what these actions will be nor who will be
the new president of Moby, specifying only that "the
the person who will replace me will be worthy of this burden and
of this honor together with my sons, Achilles and Alexander, and a
young and motivated management that despite the Covid crisis and
the cowardly attacks that have been going on for over two years, whose
authors are finally coming to light, it is demonstrating with the
made to bring the ship to a safe port: the future".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail