



October 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DP World - CDC Group Partnership for Modernization and expansion of African ports and logistics areas

Initial investment in the seaports of Dakar, Sokhna and Berbera

The terminalista group DP World of Dubai has signed an agreement of long-term collaboration with the CDC Group, the institution British Development Finance, an understanding aimed at support projects for the modernization and expansion of ports and logistics areas, including free zones, are located along the coast that within the African continent. Among the objectives, in particular, there is to increase capacity and the efficiency of the ports of call that move containers in consideration of the fact that Africa, which has one sixth of the world population and that has ports and logistical infrastructure that are unable to meet the needs of economies local, represents only 4% of maritime traffic containerized worldwide.

The partnership will be concretely activated with the projects of modernization of the ports of Dakar, senegal, sokhna, in Egypt, and Berbera, in Somaliland. DP World and CDC have specified that the respective initial investments planned over the next few years they amount to a billion dollars from part of the Terminalista Emiratense company and about 320 million dollars from CDC which will be followed by another 400 million from of the financial institution of the United Kingdom.

DP World and CDC pointed out that the initial projects relating to the three African ports will allow to support five million jobs and will create 138 thousand with the implementation the expansion and modernisation of the airports.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail