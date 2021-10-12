|
October 12, 2021
- DP World - CDC Group Partnership for Modernization and
expansion of African ports and logistics areas
- Initial investment in the seaports of Dakar, Sokhna
and Berbera
- The terminalista group DP World of Dubai has signed an agreement
of long-term collaboration with the CDC Group, the institution
British Development Finance, an understanding aimed at
support projects for the modernization and expansion of ports
and logistics areas, including free zones, are located along
the coast that within the African continent. Among the objectives,
in particular, there is to increase capacity
and the efficiency of the ports of call that move containers in
consideration of the fact that Africa, which has one sixth of the
world population and that has ports and logistical infrastructure that
are unable to meet the needs of economies
local, represents only 4% of maritime traffic
containerized worldwide.
- The partnership will be concretely activated with the projects
of modernization of the ports of Dakar, senegal, sokhna, in
Egypt, and Berbera, in Somaliland. DP World and CDC have
specified that the respective initial investments planned
over the next few years they amount to a billion dollars from
part of the Terminalista Emiratense company and about 320 million
dollars from CDC which will be followed by another 400 million from
of the financial institution of the United Kingdom.
- DP World and CDC pointed out that the initial projects
relating to the three African ports will allow to support five
million jobs and will create 138 thousand with the implementation
the expansion and modernisation of the airports.
