



October 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assiterminal denounces that companies in the sector do not know still who to contact to access molecular or antigenic tests free quick

In three days the obligation to verify the green pass

In a communication to the Ministries of the Interior and Sustainable infrastructure and mobility, referring to the Decree-Law no. 127 of last September 21 in which, among other things, companies are urged to evaluate the provision of tests free molecular or rapid antigens for non-personnel of green pass for Covid-19, the Italian Association Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has denounced today that, in view the obligation to verify the green passes that will start next Friday, three days before this date has not yet been indicated to the companies 'through what procedures or suppliers can be accessed to "tests" free molecular or rapid antigens" for the commissioning of disposal of operational staff.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail