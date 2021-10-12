|
|
October 12, 2021
|
|
- Assiterminal denounces that companies in the sector do not know
still who to contact to access molecular or antigenic tests
free quick
-
- In three days the obligation to verify the
green pass
-
- In a communication to the Ministries of the Interior and
Sustainable infrastructure and mobility, referring to the
Decree-Law no. 127 of last September 21 in which, among other things,
companies are urged to evaluate the provision of tests
free molecular or rapid antigens for non-personnel
of green pass for Covid-19, the Italian Association Port &
Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has denounced today that, in view
the obligation to verify the green passes that will start
next Friday, three days before this
date has not yet been indicated to the companies 'through
what procedures or suppliers can be accessed to "tests"
free molecular or rapid antigens" for the commissioning of
disposal of operational staff.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail