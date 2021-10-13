



October 13, 2021

Mitigating traffic growth in the third quarter of this year

As of September 30, the top of the ranking of the main world container ports by volume of traffic resulted unchanged compared to 31 December last. Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG), the public company that moves the entire containerized traffic of the port of Shanghai, made I note that in the first nine months of 2021 the Chinese port of call has enlivened a container traffic equal to 34.80 million teu, volume representing an increase of +9.9% on the corresponding period of last year and allowing Shanghai to maintain welds its first position in the ranking of the main container ports of the world.

For Shanghai, the growth in container cargo volumes movements were generated essentially in the first half of 2021: in the third quarter of the year, in fact, the port of call Chinese enlivened 11.86 million teu, with a slight increase in +2.3% on the same period of 2020 which is a consequence of percentage differences of -5.1%, +12.5% and -0.5% in volumes handled respectively in the past months of July, August and September of this year compared to the same months of 2020.

As of September 30, the port of Singapore is also result to maintain its position as a second port unchanged worldwide container. In the first nine months of this year, in fact, the port has enlivened a containerized traffic of 28.15 million teu, with an increase of +3.4% on the period January-September of 2020. The port of Singapore also has recorded a growth trend in container traffic more supported in the first half of 2021: in the third quarter of the year traffic volume remained almost unchanged being amounted to 9.42 million teu, with a slight progression of the +0.3% on the period July-September 2020.

Also the entire traffic of goods enlivened by the port of Singapore has experienced a weakening of the growth trend in the course of the third quarter of 2021 when the airport has enlivened a total of 148.29 million tons of goods, with a decrease by -0.1% on the corresponding period last year, of which 90.23 million tons of containerized cargo (-0.2%), 5.09 million tons of conventional goods (+31.0%), 47.49 million of tons of oil bulk (-3.6%) and 5.47 million tons of other bulk (+12.7%).

In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Singapore has handled a total of 449.87 million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.0% on the same period last year, of which 272.35 million tons of containerized goods (+3.0%), 16.34 million tons of conventional goods (+18.3%), 143.55 million tons of oil bulk (-3.2%) and 17.61 million tons of other bulk (+22.0%).







