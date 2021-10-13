|
|
|
|
October 13, 2021
|
|
- Shanghai and Singapore continue to remain at the top of the
ranking of the world's container ports
-
- Mitigating traffic growth in the third quarter
of this year
-
- As of September 30, the top of the ranking of the main
world container ports by volume of traffic resulted
unchanged compared to 31 December last. Shanghai International
Port (Group) Co. (SIPG), the public company that moves
the entire containerized traffic of the port of Shanghai, made
I note that in the first nine months of 2021 the Chinese port of call has
enlivened a container traffic equal to 34.80 million teu,
volume representing an increase of +9.9% on the corresponding
period of last year and allowing Shanghai to maintain
welds its first position in the ranking of the main
container ports of the world.
-
- For Shanghai, the growth in container cargo volumes
movements were generated essentially in the first half
of 2021: in the third quarter of the year, in fact, the port of call
Chinese enlivened 11.86 million teu, with a slight increase in
+2.3% on the same period of 2020 which is a consequence of
percentage differences of -5.1%, +12.5% and -0.5% in volumes
handled respectively in the past months of July, August and
September of this year compared to the same months of 2020.
-
- As of September 30, the port of Singapore is also
result to maintain its position as a second port unchanged
worldwide container. In the first nine months of this year, in fact, the
port has enlivened a containerized traffic of 28.15
million teu, with an increase of +3.4% on the period
January-September of 2020. The port of Singapore also has
recorded a growth trend in container traffic more
supported in the first half of 2021: in the third quarter of the year
traffic volume remained almost unchanged
being amounted to 9.42 million teu, with a slight progression of the
+0.3% on the period July-September 2020.
-
- Also the entire traffic of goods enlivened by the port of
Singapore has experienced a weakening of the growth trend in the
course of the third quarter of 2021 when the airport has enlivened a
total of 148.29 million tons of goods, with a decrease
by -0.1% on the corresponding period last year, of which 90.23
million tons of containerized cargo (-0.2%), 5.09
million tons of conventional goods (+31.0%), 47.49 million
of tons of oil bulk (-3.6%) and 5.47 million
tons of other bulk (+12.7%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Singapore has
handled a total of 449.87 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +2.0% on the same period last year,
of which 272.35 million tons of containerized goods
(+3.0%), 16.34 million tons of conventional goods
(+18.3%), 143.55 million tons of oil bulk
(-3.2%) and 17.61 million tons of other bulk (+22.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail