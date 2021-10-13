



October 13, 2021

The NewOxatis platform of the French group will be "Powered by BigCommerce"

The French CMA CGM shipowning group and its subsidiary NewOxatis, the recently acquired e-commerce platform from the transalpine shipping company, have signed an agreement of strategic partnership with the US e-commerce platform BigCommerce with the purpose of allowing NewOxatis customers to bring their virtual storefronts to the BigCommerce platform accessing more advanced technology, the possibility of agency partnerships and other opportunities.

If recently the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Maersk has made several acquisitions of companies that perform services logistics at the service of e-commerce, with this initiative the group CMA CGM, on the other hand, strengthens its direct presence on the market of electronic commerce. "With the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19 - took over the company French announcing the new collaboration - there has been a significant shift to online shopping that has translated into a considerable benefit for eurozone e-commerce markets. It is expected that in 2021 e-commerce sales in Europe alone should reach a total of 541 billion dollars".

"With this partnership with a global leader of e-commerce as BigCommerce and through skills complementary that exist within our group - explained the chief digital officer of CMA CGM and administrator NewOxatis delegate, Michael Miramond - we can develop e-commerce and digital marketing solutions for our customers and also manage the entire logistics chain. This partnership - has specified Miramond - is absolutely in line with the commitment of the CMA CGM Group aimed at accelerating innovation and digitization of its sector by providing its customers an end-to-end digital offering».

For BigCommerce, specified the CEO of the American company, Brent Bellm, the new partnership represents a step in strengthening its presence in the markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa: «our joint venture with cma CGM group and NewOxatis - he said - is the latest in a series of significant partnerships that demonstrate our continued expansion across EMEA, the success of our product "Powered by BigCommerce" and our only position in the industry to support the prosperity of these markets".







