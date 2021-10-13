|
October 13, 2021
- CMA CGM launches a strategic partnership in the sector
of e-commerce with the American BigCommerce
-
- The NewOxatis platform of the French group will be
"Powered by BigCommerce"
-
- The French CMA CGM shipowning group and its subsidiary
NewOxatis, the recently acquired e-commerce platform
from the transalpine shipping company, have signed an agreement of
strategic partnership with the US e-commerce platform
BigCommerce with the purpose of allowing NewOxatis customers to
bring their virtual storefronts to the BigCommerce platform
accessing more advanced technology, the possibility of
agency partnerships and other opportunities.
-
- If recently the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Maersk
has made several acquisitions of companies that perform services
logistics at the service of e-commerce, with this initiative the group
CMA CGM, on the other hand, strengthens its direct presence on the market of
electronic commerce. "With the beginning of the pandemic of
Covid-19 - took over the company French announcing the new
collaboration - there has been a significant shift to
online shopping that has translated into a considerable benefit
for eurozone e-commerce markets. It is expected that in 2021
e-commerce sales in Europe alone should reach a
total of 541 billion dollars".
-
- "With this partnership with a global leader
of e-commerce as BigCommerce and through skills
complementary that exist within our group -
explained the chief digital officer of CMA CGM and administrator
NewOxatis delegate, Michael Miramond - we can develop
e-commerce and digital marketing solutions for our customers and
also manage the entire logistics chain. This partnership - has
specified Miramond - is absolutely in line with the commitment
of the CMA CGM Group aimed at accelerating innovation and
digitization of its sector by providing its customers
an end-to-end digital offering».
-
- For BigCommerce, specified the CEO of the
American company, Brent Bellm, the new partnership
represents a step in strengthening its presence in the
markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa: «our joint
venture with cma CGM group and NewOxatis - he said -
is the latest in a series of significant partnerships that
demonstrate our continued expansion across EMEA, the
success of our product "Powered by BigCommerce" and
our only position in the industry to support the
prosperity of these markets".
