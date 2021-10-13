|
|
October 13, 2021
|
|
- Rail Cargo Group activates a rail connection between
Villach and the port of Trieste
-
- It is operated with conventional railway wagons
-
- The railway company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) of the group
Austrian ÖBB has announced the activation of a new
rail link between Villach in Carinthia and the port of
Trieste that is built for the first time with its own traction
and with conventional railway wagons and that, he specified
the company is particularly suitable for the transport of timber,
steel, aluminium and other non-ferrous metals. Via the Terminal
Villach Süd, in addition, loads can be forwarded
on RCG's extensive network of international services.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail