October 13, 2021

Rail Cargo Group activates a rail connection between Villach and the port of Trieste

It is operated with conventional railway wagons

The railway company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) of the group Austrian ÖBB has announced the activation of a new rail link between Villach in Carinthia and the port of Trieste that is built for the first time with its own traction and with conventional railway wagons and that, he specified the company is particularly suitable for the transport of timber, steel, aluminium and other non-ferrous metals. Via the Terminal Villach Süd, in addition, loads can be forwarded on RCG's extensive network of international services.

