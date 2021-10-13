



October 13, 2021

Study commissioned by Interferry highlights importance of the ro-ro and ro-pax ships sector

Interferry commissioned the consulting firm British Oxford Economics a study that confirms the relevant economic role of the sector and that - highlighted the association international, representing shipping companies that operate ferry services - "reveals surprising data on the Far reach of the value of the global ferry industry for the world economy'. The study examined the last pre-Covid year explaining that in 2019 the ferries, consisting of a world fleet of 15,400 ships, they transported a total of 4.27 billion passengers, as many as those carried by the airlines, as well as 373 million vehicles. In addition, the sector has secured 1.1 million jobs, contributed with 60 billion dollars to the world gross domestic product and has represented about 20% of the economic value of the maritime transport in the European Union.

"We already knew - commented the administrator delegate of Interferrym, Mike Corrigan - that the Ferries are worth much more than its weight, which is equal to only 3-5% of the global shipping industry, but the scale of the results - he underlined - surprised even the employees expert jobs. Now perhaps we will have the political consideration that too often it focuses more on airlines, on rail and road transport operators. It's time - ha Observed Corrigan - that governments and, in general, the public appreciate the huge role that ferries play in the transport of passenger and freight and this study confirms the vital importance of our industry in this process."







