October 13, 2021
- In 2019, ferries carried 4.27 billion
passengers, as many as those of airlines
- Study commissioned by Interferry highlights importance
of the ro-ro and ro-pax ships sector
- Interferry commissioned the consulting firm
British Oxford Economics a study that confirms the relevant
economic role of the sector and that - highlighted the association
international, representing shipping companies that
operate ferry services - "reveals surprising data on the
Far reach of the value of the global ferry industry for
the world economy'. The study examined the last
pre-Covid year explaining that in 2019 the ferries, consisting of a
world fleet of 15,400 ships, they transported a total of
4.27 billion passengers, as many as those carried by the
airlines, as well as 373 million vehicles. In addition, the
sector has secured 1.1 million jobs, contributed
with 60 billion dollars to the world gross domestic product and has
represented about 20% of the economic value of the
maritime transport in the European Union.
- "We already knew - commented the administrator
delegate of Interferrym, Mike Corrigan - that the
Ferries are worth much more than its weight, which is equal to only
3-5% of the global shipping industry, but the scale of the
results - he underlined - surprised even the employees
expert jobs. Now perhaps we will have the political consideration that
too often it focuses more on airlines, on
rail and road transport operators. It's time - ha
Observed Corrigan - that governments and, in general, the public
appreciate the huge role that ferries play in the transport of
passenger and freight and this study confirms the vital importance
of our industry in this process."
