



October 13, 2021

Sisto (Confitarma): the government does not leave components behind shipping fundamentals involved in the transition process Ecological

Competitiveness problem for several important Italian companies - he explained - if from the resources of the PNRR they had to different categories of ships or types of traffic be excluded

On the occasion of the meeting of the Working Group on Logistics held yesterday at the National Council of economy and Labour (CNEL), chaired by Councillor Nereo Marcucci (Confetra) and in the presence of President Tiziano Treu, during which representatives of transport associations were audited on the implementation of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience, the Director General of the Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma), Luca Sisto, highlighted that the transition ecological in the maritime sector has already been in place for some time and that in recent years Italian shipowners "have made the their part, investing tens of billions of euros to maintain and increase the high environmental performance that poses their fleets at the top of international green best practices».

'Several European partners, through the funds allocated by the Next Generation EU - added Sisto - are investing resources public to support the further important steps that respective companies in the maritime sector will be called to carry out on the path of ecological transition". Remembering that Confitarma has been heard by the administration during the preparatory work for the drafting of the implementing decree that will have to define the access criteria for the resources allocated with the Complementary Fund, the Director-General of Confitarma, specifying that it does not have detailed information about the contents of this decree which has already been signed by the Minister Giovannini, however, highlighted some possible criticality: "first of all - Sisto clarified - if it were confirmed that the decree excludes different categories of ships or types of traffic would create a problem of competitiveness for several important Italian companies». Also - has sisto - of the 500 million allocated by the law, it would seem that the component of the incentive dedicated to new construction (225 million) will not be parameterized to the actual value, and green innovation envisaged in the ship's construction project. "This - he noted - means generating a unjustified competitive advantage for those who arrived in delay in implementing the green choice».

Another perplexity expressed by the Director-General of Confitarma concerns the geographical location of traffic object of incentive. "Forcing a ship to operate in a given geographical area - he explained - is a strong limitation for the shipping sector which, in many cases, does not can plan the scaled ports in the long term. If the the driver of the incentive is actually the green transition, we cannot take into account only the construction phase of the ship but also of the activity to which it will come used that, in many cases, is in the global market».

"Confitarma - concluded Sisto - therefore asks the CNEL to support at the competent institutions, and the government in the first place, the demands of armament so that the country does not leave back some fundamental components of shipping equally involved in the process of ecological transition".







