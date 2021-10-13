|
- Sisto (Confitarma): the government does not leave components behind
shipping fundamentals involved in the transition process
Ecological
-
- Competitiveness problem for several important
Italian companies - he explained - if from the resources of the PNRR they had to
different categories of ships or types of traffic be excluded
-
- On the occasion of the meeting of the Working Group on Logistics
held yesterday at the National Council of economy and
Labour (CNEL), chaired by Councillor Nereo Marcucci (Confetra)
and in the presence of President Tiziano Treu, during which
representatives of transport associations were audited
on the implementation of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience, the Director General of the Italian Confederation
Shipowners (Confitarma), Luca Sisto, highlighted that the transition
ecological in the maritime sector has already been in place for some time
and that in recent years Italian shipowners "have made the
their part, investing tens of billions of euros to maintain and
increase the high environmental performance that poses their
fleets at the top of international green best practices».
-
- 'Several European partners, through the funds allocated by the
Next Generation EU - added Sisto - are investing resources
public to support the further important steps that
respective companies in the maritime sector will be called to
carry out on the path of ecological transition". Remembering
that Confitarma has been heard by the administration during
the preparatory work for the drafting of the implementing decree that
will have to define the access criteria for the
resources allocated with the Complementary Fund, the Director-General
of Confitarma, specifying that it does not have detailed information about the
contents of this decree which has already been signed by the
Minister Giovannini, however, highlighted some possible
criticality: "first of all - Sisto clarified - if it were
confirmed that the decree excludes different categories of ships or
types of traffic would create a problem of competitiveness
for several important Italian companies». Also - has
sisto - of the 500 million allocated by the law, it would seem
that the component of the incentive dedicated to new construction
(225 million) will not be parameterized to the actual value, and
green innovation envisaged in the ship's construction project.
"This - he noted - means generating a
unjustified competitive advantage for those who arrived in
delay in implementing the green choice».
-
- Another perplexity expressed by the Director-General of
Confitarma concerns the geographical location of traffic
object of incentive. "Forcing a ship to operate in
a given geographical area - he explained - is a strong
limitation for the shipping sector which, in many cases, does not
can plan the scaled ports in the long term. If the
the driver of the incentive is actually the green transition,
we cannot take into account only the construction phase of the ship
but also of the activity to which it will come
used that, in many cases, is in the global market».
-
- "Confitarma - concluded Sisto - therefore asks the CNEL to
support at the competent institutions, and the government in the first place,
the demands of armament so that the country does not leave
back some fundamental components of shipping equally
involved in the process of ecological transition".
