



October 14, 2021

Tuesday, as part of the training activity of the Italian Navy called "Mare Aperto 2021", an exercise was held that actively involved the merchant Eurocargo Malta of the Grimaldi group, the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), the Command in Chief of the Naval Squadron (CINCNAV) with its operations center and the frigate FREMM Carabiniere. As part of the exercise, the frigate simulated a presence and surveillance operation maritime aimed at controlling the imposition of a naval embargo. In this scenario, Eurocargo Malta was intercepted by the military unit.

Despite the un favorable weather conditions that have limited the practical activity in compliance with the conditions of safety of the exercise, all training phases (planning, acquisition of information elements, operation of helicopters and organic naval assets, kinematic maneuvers of approach to the goal and final phase of the recovery of air and surface vehicles) have been completed contributing to a largely positive balance of the exercise, confirmation of the consolidated synergy between the Command in Chief of the Naval Team, Confitarma and the Grimaldi group in sharing information useful for the protection of crews and ships Italian.

After more than a year and a half in which the pandemic had prevented it the smooth running, the Navy is again conducting from 4 to 27 October the aeronaval exercise "Mare" Open", the largest and most important activity Training of the Navy that takes place in the Ionian Sea and in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The exercise is intended to improve the levels of effectiveness and operational readiness of the Naval Squadron, favoring the integration process with the other armed forces, the foreign Navies as well as with the components of the national maritime cluster at the in order to be able to ensure the defense of the interests of the country, including through the strengthening of maritime presence and surveillance in the Mediterranean.







