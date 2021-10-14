|
|
|
|
October 14, 2021
|
|
- A naval embargo exercise involved the Navy
Military, Confitarma and a Grimaldi ship
-
- It took place as part of the activity
training "Open Sea currently in progress
-
- Tuesday, as part of the training activity
of the Italian Navy called "Mare Aperto 2021",
an exercise was held that actively involved the
merchant Eurocargo Malta of the Grimaldi group, the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), the Command in Chief
of the Naval Squadron (CINCNAV) with its operations center and the
frigate FREMM Carabiniere. As part of the exercise, the
frigate simulated a presence and surveillance operation
maritime aimed at controlling the imposition of a naval embargo.
In this scenario, Eurocargo Malta was
intercepted by the military unit.
-
- Despite the un favorable weather conditions that have
limited the practical activity in compliance with the conditions of
safety of the exercise, all training phases
(planning, acquisition of information elements,
operation of helicopters and organic naval assets,
kinematic maneuvers of approach to the goal and final phase
of the recovery of air and surface vehicles) have been completed
contributing to a largely positive balance of the exercise,
confirmation of the consolidated synergy between the Command in Chief of the
Naval Team, Confitarma and the Grimaldi group in sharing
information useful for the protection of crews and ships
Italian.
-
- After more than a year and a half in which the pandemic had prevented it
the smooth running, the Navy is again
conducting from 4 to 27 October the aeronaval exercise "Mare"
Open", the largest and most important activity
Training of the Navy that takes place in the Ionian Sea and in the
Tyrrhenian Sea. The exercise is intended to improve the levels of
effectiveness and operational readiness of the Naval Squadron, favoring the
integration process with the other armed forces, the foreign Navies
as well as with the components of the national maritime cluster at the
in order to be able to ensure the defense of the interests of the country, including
through the strengthening of maritime presence and surveillance
in the Mediterranean.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail