October 14, 2021
- Lokomotion and RTC celebrate 20 years of collaboration of
success, believed that even more can be done
- Requested improvement of railway infrastructure
and fair competitive conditions with respect to road transport
- On the occasion of the celebration of twenty years of collaboration
of success between the two companies started on October 15, 2001 when the
first freight train left Munich Riem station in
direction Verona, the German Lokomotion and the Italian Rail Traction
Company (RTC) have remarked what are the factors that still
curb the competitiveness of rail transport
transalpine compared to road transport. "Together with our
partners - explained Armin Riedl, CEO and
founder of Lokomotion Gesellschaft für Schienentraktion -
we transfer about 800 trucks from the motorway every day
to the railway, thus saving more than 160,000
tons of CO2 in the Brenner section every year. Of this we are
quite proud. We are demonstrating how cooperation
cross-border is climate-beneficial and economically
profitable'.
- The CEO of Rail Traction Company, Martin
Ausserdorfer, addressed to politics some exhortations to
rail transport can be even more competitive:
"we need - he explained - that the infrastructure comes
improved and that finally the competitive conditions respect
to the road network are fair'. Ausserdorfer pointed out that
this must include not only major new projects
infrastructural, but also a careful and preventive maintenance
on the existing line and, above all, better coordination between
all parties involved on the Brenner axis. In this regard, the
CEO of RCT complained that, for example, since the beginning of this year
the Brenner was unusable for the transport of goods
by rail for a quarter of the total time.
- "At the same time - continued Ausserdorfer - we are in
compete with road traffic, which obtains numerous
facilities, such as those relating to motor vehicles
heavy gas. In this regard, to the change of thought of the
politics must finally follow the facts."
- Currently the cooperation between Lokomotion and Rail Traction
Company takes the form of 10-15 trains per day per direction on the
Verona-Munich route and vice versa, while since 2005 it has been served
also the route through Tarvisio. With more than 145 thousand
trains, in the last 20 years the two companies have transferred
almost 3.6 million journeys with heavy goods vehicles on the
Brenner, thus passing from the transalpine roads to the
railway, more respectful of the environment and climate.
