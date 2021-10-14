



October 14, 2021

Requested improvement of railway infrastructure and fair competitive conditions with respect to road transport

On the occasion of the celebration of twenty years of collaboration of success between the two companies started on October 15, 2001 when the first freight train left Munich Riem station in direction Verona, the German Lokomotion and the Italian Rail Traction Company (RTC) have remarked what are the factors that still curb the competitiveness of rail transport transalpine compared to road transport. "Together with our partners - explained Armin Riedl, CEO and founder of Lokomotion Gesellschaft für Schienentraktion - we transfer about 800 trucks from the motorway every day to the railway, thus saving more than 160,000 tons of CO2 in the Brenner section every year. Of this we are quite proud. We are demonstrating how cooperation cross-border is climate-beneficial and economically profitable'.

The CEO of Rail Traction Company, Martin Ausserdorfer, addressed to politics some exhortations to rail transport can be even more competitive: "we need - he explained - that the infrastructure comes improved and that finally the competitive conditions respect to the road network are fair'. Ausserdorfer pointed out that this must include not only major new projects infrastructural, but also a careful and preventive maintenance on the existing line and, above all, better coordination between all parties involved on the Brenner axis. In this regard, the CEO of RCT complained that, for example, since the beginning of this year the Brenner was unusable for the transport of goods by rail for a quarter of the total time.

"At the same time - continued Ausserdorfer - we are in compete with road traffic, which obtains numerous facilities, such as those relating to motor vehicles heavy gas. In this regard, to the change of thought of the politics must finally follow the facts."

Currently the cooperation between Lokomotion and Rail Traction Company takes the form of 10-15 trains per day per direction on the Verona-Munich route and vice versa, while since 2005 it has been served also the route through Tarvisio. With more than 145 thousand trains, in the last 20 years the two companies have transferred almost 3.6 million journeys with heavy goods vehicles on the Brenner, thus passing from the transalpine roads to the railway, more respectful of the environment and climate.







