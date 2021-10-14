



October 14, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd will suspend the LEX service connecting Italy with Egypt

Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Piraeus and Alessandria

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has announced the termination, from next month, of the scheduled service containerized Levant Express (LEX) which is made in collaboration with other maritime carriers and connecting ports Italians from Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia and Salerno with the port Egyptian alexandria via the Greek port of Piraeus. The company German has specified that the ports covered by the LEX will still be served through third-party feeder lines.









