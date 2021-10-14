|
|
October 14, 2021
|
|
- Hapag-Lloyd will suspend the LEX service connecting
Italy with Egypt
-
- Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Piraeus and Alessandria
-
- The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has announced the
termination, from next month, of the scheduled service
containerized Levant Express (LEX) which is made in
collaboration with other maritime carriers and connecting ports
Italians from Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia and Salerno with the port
Egyptian alexandria via the Greek port of Piraeus. The company
German has specified that the ports covered by the LEX will still be
served through third-party feeder lines.