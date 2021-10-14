ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

15 October 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:48 GMT+2



October 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Hapag-Lloyd will suspend the LEX service connecting Italy with Egypt

Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Piraeus and Alessandria

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has announced the termination, from next month, of the scheduled service containerized Levant Express (LEX) which is made in collaboration with other maritime carriers and connecting ports Italians from Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia and Salerno with the port Egyptian alexandria via the Greek port of Piraeus. The company German has specified that the ports covered by the LEX will still be served through third-party feeder lines.



PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail