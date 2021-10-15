|
October 15, 2021
- Santi (Federagenti) calls for the establishment of a "cabinet"
of war" for the revival of Italian ports
-
- A great alliance between the whole world was also called for
entrepreneurial that insists on the maritime cluster
-
- The state of health of Italian ports is
far from reassuring about his ability to
exploit the current contingency, perhaps unique for its relaunch
also in the light of the financial resources made available by the
National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is underlined by the President
of the National Federation of Maritime Recommending Agents and
Maritime Mediators (Federagenti), Alessandro Santi, in his
report to the assembly of the organization held this morning at
the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Venice Lido. Santi pointed out that
to seize instead this post-pandemic opportunity would be
the establishment of a "war cabinet", a
decision-making center with full powers that do not result in the usual
and useless control room.
-
- Hence the call for national emergency measures without
previous ones able to guarantee the accessibility of ports
and from the sea (many ports of call run towards a blockade because of the
insufficient dredging of the seabed) that from the ground (Genoa besieged
from Tir and from disaster highways).
-
- Santi also called for a great covenant among all the
business world that insists on the maritime cluster, taking
act that without measures of radical change also the projects of the
Recovery Plan will not be able to produce anything concrete.
