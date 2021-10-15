



October 15, 2021

The state of health of Italian ports is far from reassuring about his ability to exploit the current contingency, perhaps unique for its relaunch also in the light of the financial resources made available by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is underlined by the President of the National Federation of Maritime Recommending Agents and Maritime Mediators (Federagenti), Alessandro Santi, in his report to the assembly of the organization held this morning at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Venice Lido. Santi pointed out that to seize instead this post-pandemic opportunity would be the establishment of a "war cabinet", a decision-making center with full powers that do not result in the usual and useless control room.

Hence the call for national emergency measures without previous ones able to guarantee the accessibility of ports and from the sea (many ports of call run towards a blockade because of the insufficient dredging of the seabed) that from the ground (Genoa besieged from Tir and from disaster highways).

Santi also called for a great covenant among all the business world that insists on the maritime cluster, taking act that without measures of radical change also the projects of the Recovery Plan will not be able to produce anything concrete.







